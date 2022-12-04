Home Sports Who is Gennaro Iaccarino: in Naples there is a little Lobotka who is growing up
Sports

Who is Gennaro Iaccarino: in Naples there is a little Lobotka who is growing up

by admin
Who is Gennaro Iaccarino: in Naples there is a little Lobotka who is growing up

Spalletti wanted him with the greats in Turkey, in Rome he bewitched Bruno Conti, he recovered in record time from a very bad injury: who is the golden playmaker that Napoli pampers

“Mamma mia, it’s wonderful here.” Gennaro Iaccarino was unable to hide his emotion from those closest to him. Strange for a 19-year-old like him, shy, withdrawn, who reveals little or nothing. However, it is difficult to remain impassive in front of the extraordinary Regnum Carya, the luxury resort that is hosting Napoli in Belek, one of the most sought-after seaside resorts in all of Turkey, at least by the wealthiest tourists.

See also  Vogherese remodeled, it will be a derby thinking about the future

You may also like

Fastest electric car, the Pininfarina Battista sets a...

Brazil, Tite: ‘Neymar will play with Korea if...

Rome: Pellegrini, Mancini and Spinazzola on a working...

Ronaldo on the bench in Portugal? Fan poll

Valencia Marathon: Epis 10″ from the Italian record,...

Russia, the first LGBT museum that challenges the...

World Cup, The five novelties of football in...

Autistic at the stadium? At the World Cup...

Udinese gets rid of the rust: draw with...

Qatar World Cup | 3-day synthesis: The knockout...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy