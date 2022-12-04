“Mamma mia, it’s wonderful here.” Gennaro Iaccarino was unable to hide his emotion from those closest to him. Strange for a 19-year-old like him, shy, withdrawn, who reveals little or nothing. However, it is difficult to remain impassive in front of the extraordinary Regnum Carya, the luxury resort that is hosting Napoli in Belek, one of the most sought-after seaside resorts in all of Turkey, at least by the wealthiest tourists.