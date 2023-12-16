“Who is Gilbert Gómez, the interim manager of Licey who will replace José Offerman?” Daily List

The Tigres del Licey have appointed Gilbert Gómez as their new team leader after the departure of José Offerman. Gómez, 31, previously served as a quality control coach and was signed by the New York Mets in 2009 before being selected by Licey in the 2012 rookie draft.

Before joining Licey, Gómez held the position of quality control coach with the Leones del Esído. He fulfilled his contract with the team before being recruited by the general manager of the Tigres del Licey, Audo Vicente.

Vicente confirmed the team’s decision to dismiss Offerman, stating that the move was made to seek a reaction from the national and Caribbean champions in the final stretch of the regular series and with a view to securing a place in the playoffs.

“We appreciate Offerman’s loyalty and fidelity to the organization, his work in the championship obtained last season, as well as his dedication and respect for the game and our club,” Vicente said. He added that the Tigres del Licey will always be Offerman’s home and wished him the best of luck in his future activities.

Vicente also stated that Offerman has been offered a position in the blue team’s baseball operations team and that Offerman would think about it with his family and notify his decision later.

