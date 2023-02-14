Of Gaia Piccardi

Jakob Jankto former footballer of Sampdoria and Udinese has announced that he is gay with a video on Instagram. The passion for painting, the idol Nedved, the academy of eSports, returned to Prague to be close to his son

He asked for an interview with the coach, the Danish Brian Priske. Then he brought together his Sparta Prague teammates. Few turns of phrase. The truth: I’m gay. No jokes, no nasty comments. Only respect. Having obtained the support of the club for which he plays as a midfielder since last August, he felt ready to face the world. A post on Instagram, the megaphone of social media: Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto. Like everyone, I have my strengths and weaknesses. I have a family, I have my friends. I have a job that I try to do in the best possible way, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everyone, I want to live my life in peace, without fear or prejudice. Without violence, with love. I am homosexual. And I don’t want to hide anymore. At the end of the video Jakub rolls his eyes to the sky, as in a silent prayer. Now the challenge on the football field, the most closed and homophobic environment, in the presence of the choruses of the fans, who know how to be treacherous.

Jankto and Nedved as a myth It is no coincidence that Jankto, 27 years old, 184 cm by 74 kg, has decided to come out now that a Sparta player . After touring Italy and Spain, returned home to be close to their 3-year-old son David from a previous relationship. In Prague, Slavia’s youth team, at the end of the 2000s, it all had begun. My parents wanted me to play sports, I liked football. I started like this. These were negative years for the Czech Republic national team: they went out in the first round at the 2008 European Championship, they didn’t even qualify for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But the landmark of the young Jakub Pavel Nedved, who won (almost) everything with Juventus from 2001 to 2009: playing in the same role, the second Czech player after Josef Masopust to deserve it, Nevdev also won the Ballon d’Or. It’s 2003. Jakub is seven years old. For the child of Prague, the talent of the Juventus champion is the beacon that shows the way. See also Premier League: Crystal Palace draw with Manchester United in stoppage time

His father nicknames him Come on (like Samppa Lajunen, the Finnish Nordic combined skier capable of winning three golds at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games) for reasons of sheer practicality: since Jakub is a very common name in the Czech Republic, at every call from the coaches, ten turned around. Sampi differentiates the little Jankto, making it immediately unique and special. Besides football, his passion is the arts. Painting, in particular. He likes to paint, he is inspired by the great Czech artists in the technique and by his world in the subjects to be represented: among his works a portrait of Papu Gomez and Petagna, together, at the time of Atalanta, and masked Paulo Dybala, one of the colleagues reference (The strongest of all according to the artist). The unmistakable signature: JJ.

Forty-five appearances for the national team, half of his football life is spent in Italy. the Udinese di Pozzo nursery, a forge of promising champions, to intercept Jakub among the most talented young players of Slavia (he shows off with the Under 18 national team by scoring four goals against Montenegro), the Czech lands at Udinese at eighteen to participate in the Primavera championship, then moved to Ascoli in Serie B (debut in the Italian Cup on 2 August 2015): the experience in the Marche ended with 35 appearances and 5 goals. Jankto’s name begins to circulate, at the end of the loan he returns to Udine, he made his Serie A debut on 21 September 2016, scored the first goal in a 2-1 defeat against Juventus on 15 October . At Sampdoria (three seasons: 90 appearances and 8 goals), who spend 15 million to get him, the start with Giampaolo uphill but then, more at ease in Di Francesco and Ranieri’s four-man midfield, who appreciates him — exactly like Delneri in Udine – for seriousness and commitment, he finds his dimension. See also Bortolini-Robinho overturn the Sedico. Rowing party in the derby

Jakub, in fact, not the usual monothematic and monosyllabic footballer, his interests range outside the world of football: while in the Sampdoria shirt, the magazine Forbes places Jankto among the liveliest Under 30 entrepreneurs esports academy as a brand it has its own nickname, Sampi. With an investment of 1.2 million euros, following the leitmotif of a futuristic project, Jakub hires the best talents of his country in the discipline, rents a two-story villa in Prague equipped with a kitchen with cook, gym and Jacuzzi, those who want to stay overnight, those who prefer go home. Alcohol and smoking prohibited, a team of psychologists available to athletes: eSports are a job, not a futile pastime. One day they might feed me he said.

Talent, professionalism, few words. Jakub did so. At Udinese the one who publicly complains about the choice of a dilapidated hotel (I felt like a slave, there was so much noise that some of my teammates took sleeping pills), like Sampdoria, recovering from a painful ball to the lower abdomen during the match, put his hands forward with Marketa, the girlfriend of the time who knew everything (I’m proud of Kuby’s courage, many don’t speak for fear of what people say; nothing will devour him anymore), David’s mother, in an Instagram story (Sorry about tonight…) . He dreamed of Nedved’s Juventus, the team his father is also rooting for: Pavel with Baros and Rosicky are the symbols of that Czech Republic that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2004, the first tournament that baby Jakub remembers seeing at the television. He came to Udinese’s Primavera training sessions with a dictionary under his arm, today he speaks four languages: Czech, Italian, Spanish (after Sampdoria, a season at Getafe in Spain: loaned to Sparta, he should return to La Liga next summer), Russian. in Italian that, in Stramaccioni’s Udinese, his deputy Dejan Stankovic recommended him: If you see the goalkeeper off the posts, he always shoots !. And in Czech, the mother tongue, in Prague, his home, c

hand Jakub Jankto has decided to make the most sensational coming out of modern football.



He had matured it for some time, but he was afraid of the reaction of his environment. So far, positive. Ac Milan offers her support, Fifa and Uefa take the field (We are with you), Neymar happy (An important day for everyone). Those close to him define Jakub as upset, he asks for a few days to metabolize the reactions to his courage. Then I’ll go straight on his way. Head held high, ball and chain, freedom within. See also Healed from Covid, the return to the field is an odyssey. "Infinite times for medical examinations"