And so there Scuderia Ferrari will have, for the first time in history, one the ball who will compete in the GT competitions (Gran Turismo). This is the rising star of motoring Lilou Wadoux, 21-year-old French born in Amiens, who will join the starting grid on March 17, 2023 in the LMGTE Am (“Le Mans” Grand Touring Endurance Amateur) category at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE of the AF Corse team.

The story of the rising star of motoring

After taking the first steps in the world of kart, the promising youngster trained in the Peugeot single-make brands before shining in the Alpine Elf Europa Cup championship. The twenty-one-year-old Frenchwoman’s talent emerged in 2022, the year in which she made her debut in the LMP2 class endurance world championship for Richard Mille Racing Team, ending the season with four top ten finishes. For two consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022, she was selected to take part in the FIA WEC rookie test and, on the occasion of the appointment following the 8 Hours of Bahrain last November, it became the first woman to drive a hypercar. Also during that session, Wadoux had the opportunity to get into the cockpit of the Ferrari 488 GTE, the car with which she will compete in the next world endurance championship in the LMGTE Am class.

The choice of the 21-year-old as the official driver of the Ferrari Competizioni GT confirms the great attention that the Prancing Horse manufacturer has historically paid to the role of women in motoring sports, as evidenced by the partnership between the Ferrari Driver Academy and the “FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars” programme, created by the Women in Motorsport Commission of the International Automobile Federation. Attention also highlighted by the driver who was unable to hold back her enthusiasm: “I can’t wait to start this new adventure with Ferrari. I thank AF Corse for their trust, but also the Richard Mille Racing Team, Amanda Mille and Philippe Dumas, my manager, for their unwavering support. Together we managed to align the planets! I’m taking a new step in my career. The LMGTE Am championship is extremely competitive and with fast drivers. The 488 is a demanding car but it handles so well that I have to rethink my driving technique to make full use of it. But I’m ready for this challenge.”

Raising female pilots to the highest levels: goal achieved

Driving a Ferrari is the dream of all children who aspire to become a racing driver. Aspiration that Enzo Ferrari, historic founder of the team, encapsulated in these words: “Give a child a sheet of paper, some colors and ask him to draw a car, he will surely make it red”. And he wonders if Wadoux knew this phrase. What is certainly certain is that the young driver is about to make the dream of all those children who start driving for the first time come true: “I am extremely happy and proud to become part of the Ferrari family. Become an official pilot it’s a dream come true and that carries great responsibilities. However, the commitment put into work always pays off and I will do my best to repay those who have believed in me since the beginning. This appointment represents an important step in my young career, but I’m ready to give my all and represent one of the most famous brands in the world”.

And could not miss the coronation by Amanda MilleBrand and Partnerships Director of Richard Mille, who will follow the young driver step by step on her “red Ferrari” journey: “Three years after the creation of the Richard Mille Racing Team, the wonderful work of the technical teams and drivers has allowed us to achieve our aim: take female pilots to the top level and conquer important positions by battling against the biggest teams. Lilou is only at the beginning of her career, but she is already writing a new page in the history of motor racing by joining Ferrari as an official endurance driver; there is still a lot of work to do, but we will remain by her side to help her get on the top step of the podium ”.