Who is Lukaku’s agent, Sebastien Ledure that Inter can’t find – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Suddenly the Lukaku affair came to a screeching halt. The striker and his agent, the lawyer Sebastien Ledure, are nowhere to be found: the operation to bring Romelu home for Inter is in the finishing straight but the most important thing is missing the player’s ok and the Viale Liberazione club start to worry. Also because Ledure is not new to sudden changes of course: a year ago he brought Lukaku back to Inter on loan, this summer he had already contacted both Milan and Juventus. He is now he is playing at multiple tables and is gone. No one knows where he is, his phone rings empty. In these days it seemed that he was reassuring Inter, pushing the club to find an agreement with Chelsea quickly so as to be able to reassure Lukaku. Instead, it now appears that he has dangerously changed his mind.

A Belgian lawyer specializing in sports law, Ledure speaks English, French, Dutch and Italian. In 2016 in Brussels he created Cresta, the international sports law firm which, through Cresta Leaders and Cresta Talents, deals with exclusive consultancy for established players or those on the launch pad. A large part of his credibility in the environment is due to a historic case won in the Amsterdam court against the former agents of another Dutch footballer, De Vrij, teammate of the Belgian at Inter. But that’s not all.

Since 2018, Ledure has also been at the forefront of the legal management of the scandal that has engulfed Belgian football. A real Calciopoli, with dozens of suspects for crimes, from tax fraud to money laundering, linked to salaries, commissions and transfers. During his career Ledure has also worked with De Bruyne, Depay and Saelemaekers. Now he’s causing the whole Inter environment to worry when the Lukaku deal with Chelsea was now in the pipeline.

