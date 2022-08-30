The talented 19-year-old has moved to Chelsea from Inter Milan and is looking forward to a chance at first-team performance.

The Blues’ transfer strategy will be closely watched in the first transfer window after Todd Polly took over. So far, one major feature is relatively obvious, that is, Chelsea still regards signing young talented players as the team’s key work to complete.

England’s U19 youth player, Kani Chukvimeka, joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £20m deal. At the same time, Chicago Fire player Gabriel Slonina also joined as a backup goalkeeper for the Blues.

In addition, the Blues also harvested youth players including Arsenal’s O’Malley Hutchinson, Brighton’s Sim and Southampton’s Tyler Tiebling. However, Chelsea’s pace of harvesting young talents has no intention of stopping.

Chelsea’s first-team transfer targets are also eye-catching, and Aubameyang, De Jong, Gordon and others are all likely to join.

Among the young talents, the most recent addition to Chelsea is Inter Milan player Cesare Casarte, whose transfer fee does not exceed 16.8 million pounds.

Signing Casarte, Chelsea defeated Nice and other teams, and made multiple offers to Inter Milan before finally getting their wish.

So, the question is, who is Casarte and can he make it to the Chelsea first team?







Growing up in a seaside town, Casarte, like his brother Ettore, dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. Ettore is currently playing in the Italian League, which can be regarded as part of the realization of his dream.

Compared with his brother, Casarte has more outstanding potential. He was discovered by scouts very early and entered the youth training camp of the local team Cesena. All in all, Casarte’s technical ability and physical quality are much higher than those of players of the same age, and his vision and ball intelligence are also very sophisticated.

Nothing can stop Casarte from achieving his goals. Once, Casarte walked 22 kilometers in the rain to catch a training session in Cesena.

Soon, as his fame grew, Casarte was compared by the outside world with Italy and AC Milan midfielder Ambrosini, who also came from the Cesena youth training camp. Casarte also followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and became an AC Milan fan since childhood.

Casarte was recommended to AC Milan in 2018 just weeks before Cesena declared bankruptcy. However, at that time, Inter Milan responded more quickly and signed Casarte first.

Getty Images

“Now, I’m an Inter fan,” Casarte said when he joined. He was just 15 years old at the time, and soon entered the Inter U17 training camp, and was promoted to the U18 team before the season started. In January 2020, Casarte made his U23 debut and scored 1 goal.

As an 8-position midfielder, Casarte’s scoring ability is very outstanding, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances for Inter Milan U23 in the 2021-22 season. Casarte is 1.83 meters tall and has an excellent header. 9 of his 15 goals were scored with headers. In addition, his size allows him to stroll through the midfield.

Inter Milan fans believe that Casarte has similar characteristics to Milinkovic-Savic. He himself liked the contrast. “I like him a lot because of his character and the way he plays. He motivates me. But to get to that level, I need more work.”

“At Inter, I watched the midfielders a lot, especially Brozovic and Barrera. They were good subjects for me to learn from. Barella’s pressure, Brozovic’s composure with the ball.”

Getty Images

After coming to Chelsea, Casarte will have more to learn from. How Casarte will grow under Thomas Tuchel deserves attention from the outside world.

At the senior level, Casarte only entered the bench once in Serie A last season, but considering his worth, he is likely to be seen at Stamford Bridge this season.