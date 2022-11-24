“If Portugal wins the World Cup, they would rather not score.” Ronaldo, who is expected to make history, swore in the name of his child. Today’s focus is on Portugal’s Ronaldo and Brazil’s Neymar. At 0 o’clock on November 25th, Beijing time, the Portuguese team led by Ronaldo will usher in the first match of the group stage against Ghana. It was also the fifth and final World Cup in which Messi and Ronaldo participated. If there is a goal, Ronaldo will become the first player in history to score goals in five consecutive World Cups. There is a saying in the World Cup in Qatar, that is, the “Battle of the Twilight of the Gods”, Messi’s fifth time, Ronaldo’s fifth time, Neymar’s third time, Mbappe’s third time…Who will leave the field sadly? And who will write miracles? On November 22, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in a big upset. The veteran Messi still contributed a goal. At 0:00 on November 25, Ronaldo and Neymar will go out again? Who is the king of football? Will the upset continue? ?Who will be the footballer of this World Cup? Everything is unknown. Who is the “King” of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Brazil, undefeated in the South American qualifiers, is far ahead of all the teams behind. Brazil not only has Neymar, but also has the world‘s top wingers, the world‘s top central defenders, the world‘s top goalkeepers and the world‘s top midfielders. France, the defending champion, the absolute favorite team, Mbappe at his peak, Benzema who is scheduled for the golden goal, and a lot of stars in the front, middle and backcourt. Argentina, led by Messi, has an unbeaten record of 36 games before this upset. The starters in each position are suitable, and their actual strength should not be underestimated. England, the total value of the players is 1.26 billion euros, and the “most expensive” England’s first good start is just beginning to emerge. Scored 6 goals in the first game! A group of post-00s swept the old “Asian King” Iran team, and there were all kinds of incredible slide scenes! The World Cup has undoubtedly attracted the attention of the whole world. Not only fans watch the World Cup, but ordinary people also watch the World Cup. See also President Lovisa ready to restart: "So I will relaunch Pordenone" Why? Soccer is attractive. Even if the world ranking is 50 places worse, a team with more than one billion starting may not necessarily be able to win. Compared with other sports, World Cup football matches often have more variables. In addition to winning or losing, the taste of football has not dissipated, it just shows up in another way, that is football art. The artistic pictures that appeared in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are really goals that cannot be acted out. They are really too artistic. This is the art and beauty of football~ Glory of the King of Art Appliances Gorenje, as the official sponsor of the Gorenje 2022 World Cup, “links football, and art is the boat.” If the result of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is uncertain, the king is uncertain; but the king of art appliances must be Gorenje. Since 1950, gorenje has always been committed to high-quality lifestyles, adhering to the design concept of integrating technology and art, and has become the number one brand of color home appliances in Europe. The product design has won the Red Dot Design Award for 16 consecutive years, and has won many international design awards such as the ICSID Award and the Plus X Award for many times, and is sold well in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Gorenje has cooperated with world-class art masters such as Philippe Starck and Ora-ito many times, and crowned the brand positioning of “King of Art Appliances”. Give home appliances the richest functions and the simplest and most perfect visual sense through artistic creation. Subvert the tradition and meet the simple and elegant future. Hope life is like the World Cup, full of passion and art, keep scoring goals, not just art. The battle of the twilight of the gods has begun, and we look forward to more artistic performances by the great gods of the World Cup in Qatar.

