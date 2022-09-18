Original title: Who is the last puzzle piece for the Lakers’ new season lineup to complete the countdown to the five tryouts?

Yesterday, the Lakers officially signed Dennis Schroder and added another powerful player in the backcourt. But obviously, the Zijin Army’s reinforcement plan has not stopped.

After signing Schroder, the Lakers have 12 guaranteed contracts on their books. At present, the contract of the perimeter teenager Reeves has not been fully guaranteed for next season, and Gabriel’s contract is a team option. Perhaps, the Lakers intend to conduct a new round of investigations on the duo before the start of the new season. Judging from the latest situation, the Lakers also plan to add one or two more players to the team from the market.

To this end, the Lakers launched a new round of workouts earlier today. According to reporter Michael Scotto, the workout list includes Jeremy Lamb, Dwyane Bacon, Miye Oni, Shabazz Mohamed, Armoni Brooks and others. Saiya Thomas and other players.

But soon, Thomas himself came out to deny the report, claiming that he did not receive a trial invitation from the Lakers.

Thomas Jr.’s denial is somewhat “there is no silver 300 taels here”. Considering that he failed to survive in the system when he played for the Lakers twice in his career, it is indeed unlikely that the little assassin will enter the palace three times in the Zijin Army. But unlike Thomas, most of the other players in the trial training mainly focus on the 2 and 3 positions. This kind of shooting attacker happens to be the most scarce of the Lakers at present.

Among all the players who participated in the trial, Jeremy Lamb is undoubtedly the one who gets the most attention. At the trade deadline last season, Lamb was sent from the Pacers to the Kings as a complement to the Sabonis Jr. trade. However, his contribution in Sacramento is quite limited, the whole season, he averaged only 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. However, as the former 2K god, Lamb still has some talent on the court. He averaged 15.3 points per game in his peak season, and he also has a certain amount of offensive firepower on the outside.

Mohammed was a lottery pick in 2013, and he was the main rotation of the Timberwolves for the first four years of his career, averaging 13.5 points per game in his highest season. However, the last time Mohammed appeared in the NBA was the 2017-18 season. After that, he came to China for a brief development of the CBA league but also failed. Today, Mohamed can only make a living in the Grand Rapids Gold Team of the Nuggets’ subordinate G League team, and he is undoubtedly quite eager to return to the NBA.

Bacon, a second-round pick in 2017, is currently only 27 years old and theoretically still in his prime. However, so far in his career, Bacon has played in the Hornets and the Magic for a total of four seasons, but his court output is extremely shabby. In the 2020-21 season, Bacon played 72 games with the Magic, started 50 times and averaged 10.9 points per game, which was the best performance of his career.

Armoni Brooks is even younger, currently only 24 years old. In the first season of his career, Brooks played for the Rockets as a temporary worker. In that season, he averaged 11.2 points per game and averaged 38.2% of his three-pointers per game. But it is a pity that last season, Brooks gradually lost his position in the Rockets. After that, he moved to the Raptors to play 13 games, and he also failed to gain a firm foothold.

For the above players, the trial training with the Lakers is of course a valuable opportunity for them to apply for a job in the NBA. But the problem is that although these guys can shoot three-pointers and have a certain degree of outside attack power, they are not qualified in terms of hit rate. The data shows that the average three-point shooting rate of the four players so far in their careers has not reached 40%, and even some pitchers are not even enough to pass 35%.

In terms of technical attributes, Brooks’ training value has the highest degree of fit with the Lakers’ tactical needs, and he is also the youngest among the trial players. Interestingly, although Brooks has not had a strong presence in the league in recent years, his shooting movements are very similar to the Lakers legend Kobe, especially Kobe in the No. 8 period, which may become a big advantage for him to join the Lakers. .

In recent years, every offseason, the Lakers’ roster has undergone a round of shuffling. This summer, the same is true. The difference is that this time the Lakers’ culture of superstitious veterans is gone. This summer, the players introduced by the Lakers are all players under the age of 30. After some operations, only James, Westbrook and Beverley are left in the Lakers’ new season roster who are over the age of 30. .

According to the speculation of the Lakers and the team's reporters, the Purple and Gold Army will leave one or two players in the new round of trial training, and these two players will also compete with Reeves and Gabriel for the last two guaranteed contracts. quota. Although it is not yet possible to know the prospects of these people to stay in the team, but at an important moment when the career is facing a serious unemployment crisis, it is a kind of luck to get the olive branch thrown by the Lakers… (Poirot)





