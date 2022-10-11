Home Sports who knows? Thiago Silva does not deny returning to AC Milan | Goal.com China
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has not denied rumours of a return to Milan ahead of his retirement.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva played for AC Milan for three seasons at the San Siro before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012. There, Silva won the Serie A and Italian Super Cup championships, and this time he was very excited to return to his hometown.

Before Chelsea’s visit to Milan, Silva told reporters: “I’m very happy and excited to be back here after 11, 12 years. All the good memories are in my mind again, maybe tomorrow I will It’s more exciting and moving. It’s a rich emotion.”

As for whether he will return to Milan in the future, Silva, whose contract is about to expire in 2023, did not give a definite answer. “I’ve already made history at AC Milan, so it’s not something to discuss now. If it does, it should be before I go to Chelsea. But who knows, let’s see as we go.”

