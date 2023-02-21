After placing ninth at the last Sanremo Festival, Elodie continues to be talked about about herself, her life and her music. To intrigue fans, in particular, is an episode told by the singer in the docuseries I still feel dizzyreleased just in the last few hours on Prime Video. «Once I was at the airport and a man, after realizing who I was, yelled at me: “Who knows under the influence of which drugs you are”», says Elodie in an episode of the docuseries Amazon. «At that point – continues the singer – I never saw it again: I went there when I really seemed under the influence of something and I ate it. I yelled at him what the f**k he said. The police arrived to calm the situation. I literally went crazy.” An episode that, however small, somewhat reveals the meaning of the entire docuseries. «This project includes the daily life of my last two years. I would have liked to take away many things, because it’s simply me without make-up and wig », explains Elodie.

Cover photo: ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

Read on about Open

Read also: