Sports

Who should USWNT start next to Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith at World Cup?

If Vlatko Andonovsk’s lineups over the last few months are any indication of how the United States women’s national team will line up at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, then Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith should be penciled in as starting forwards. The question that remains is: Who will start alongside them?

Mallory Swanson was the favorite to fill that third and final spot in the USWNT’s attack, but the Chicago Red Stars forward was ruled out of the World Cup in April due to a knee injury. Prior to her injury, Swanson she was on a scoring tear, starting the year with five goals.

Fortunately for the United States, it has no shortage of scoring threats to make up for Swanson’s absence.

Which USWNT forward will SHINE for USWNT in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

“I know a lot of people were just distraught when Mallory Swanson was injured in April, and it’s awful that isn’t able to go to this World Cup, but Lynn Williams and Sophia Smith have been tearing it up in this league — and not just this year, but for years, and they’re getting to go to their first World Cup.” women’s soccer reporter Jen Cooper said on “Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union.”

But if Cooper had to pick just one player to start next to Morgan and Smith, her money is on Lynn Williams, the NWSL’s all-time American leading goalscorer.

“She’s earned that with her form, she provides something different from Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan, and we’ve seen Vlatko rely on her in the past,” Cooper said of the NY/NJ Gotham forward. “Think back to the Olympics: she was an alternate originally and then FIFA decided you can use all 22 players. Who was it that had a goal and an assist in the quarterfinal vs. The Netherlands? Lynn Williams.”

The United States also has Megan Rapinoe and Trinity Rodman at its disposal. Rapinoe, 37, has scored nine goals at the World Cup, tied with Alex Morgan for the most on the roster. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Rodman will be looking for her first at the tournament. Rodman has four goals and two assists in 15 starts for the Washington Spirit this season.

“It’s such a great mix of forwards that can combine in a lot of different ways,” Cooper said. “This is the deepest position that the U.S. has ever had and will just continue to have.”

You can listen to the full episode below.

