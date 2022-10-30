The ultra head of Inter killed in Milan had a criminal career behind him with charges of robbery, kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and criminal association

Vittorio Boiocchi, the head ultrà of Inter killed tonight in an ambush on the outskirts of Milan, had behind him a life of crime and dangerous acquaintances with the bad. And thanks to the management of the San Siro car parks and the Curva Nord tickets, he prided himself on earning up to 80,000 euros a month.

previous — In May of this year the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal of Boiocchi, who had received 5 years of Daspo after the clashes that had preceded Inter-Napoli in 2018, during which Dede Belardinelli had lost his life. The then head ultrà had to remain, in the days when Inter played at the Meazza, two kilometers from the San Siro stadium. The measure had arrived in mid-2021, when the police headquarters had requested a special surveillance measure against Boiocchi for a duration of two years and two months, with an attached ban on approaching San Siro.

After being in prison for several years, just back on the loose, in 2021 he was caught in the act, and arrested, by the agents of the Flying Squad, found in possession of a financial guard bib, a taser, an unregistered pistol. with ammunition, a knife and handcuffs. The equipment, this is the suspicion of the police, was used for extortion. Boiocchi had also been investigated in the investigation of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office which had led to the arrest of three people for attempted aggravated extortion. The criminals had asked for two million euros to an entrepreneur, owner of a company that offers cleaning services in health contracts. “You must do what we tell you, otherwise we will kill you”, these are the threats of the arrested. And again: “Be good, it suits everyone”. See also Internationals of Rome, Nadal yields to Shapovalov: no quarterfinals in Rome

10 convictions — As reported by Corriere della Sera, Boiocchi had in the past had 10 final convictions for association aimed at international drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, carrying and illegal possession of weapons, robbery, kidnapping and theft. Between 1996 and 1997 he had been involved in “a criminal association aimed at importing large quantities of cocaine from Colombia, where lasting and reliable contacts with suppliers were established, as well as large quantities of heroin from Turkey. The association to which he belonged, which also involved the brothers Giuseppe and Stefano Fidanzati, historical plenipotentiaries of Cosa Nostra in Milan.

boys san — In 2019 he had regained control of the Curva Nord, after having been one of the leaders of the Boys San between the 80s and 90s. Among his “exploits” also a fight with another historic element of the Nerazzurri ultras fringe, Franchino Caravita, probably for the management of the business of the Curva. Business that brought Boiocchi “about 80,000 euros a month between parking lots and tickets”, as he himself said, sentences captured by the wiretapping of the police: “We finally managed to do a good thing with the management of parking lots, with 700 -800 tickets in hand, two paninari to whom we have given the place that give us a sum for each game “. In practice, a business worth at least 10,000 euros per game. In those wiretaps, Boiocchi also spoke with nostalgia for the times of the Milanese mala, citing Guglielmo Fidanzati and the drug investigations that involved him: “We thank the Lord who made them live these times here”. See also Horacio Pagani: this is how his hypercars are born

Boiocchi, however, continued to keep them standing, as evidenced by a police check that took place in July 2020 at the Calipso bar in via Correggio. Here, the judge writes, he is checked “together with Vincenzo Facchineri and Antonio Canito”. The first “is a direct member of the ‘ndrina Facchineri, brother of Luigi, who became boss of the criminal organization following the death in 2011 of his father Michele, known as Il Papa”. Vincenzo Facchineri “is a multi-prejudiced person who has numerous criminal and police records for extortion, usury, kidnapping for the purpose of robbery or extortion, abusive port and possession of weapons, voluntary murder, massacre, drugs, receiving stolen goods, manufacturing and trading of weapons, aiding and abetting, death with injury as a consequence of another crime and criminal association. “Tonight the last tragic chapter of a path too often far from legality.

October 29, 2022 (change October 29, 2022 | 23:18)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

