by admin
03/12/2023 at 04:30

CET


The Vatican believed that she was possessed and cut ‘for the healthy’

Mary was actually a hermaphrodite.

He Vatican it keeps many secrets, but few are as chilling as the one I am going to tell you about on this occasion. Do you know who it is Mary Rosenthal? Probably not, because it is one of those cases that the Church prefers to keep silent about.

However, social networks delve into the most lurid stories so that they go viral like foam. This is what happened with the story about María.

Maria Rosenthal, the nun beheaded by the Vatican

We move to the eighteenth century, year 1742. The Church was still as influential as centuries ago. In the Hohenwart Monastery (German) a nun named Josephine Rosenthal got pregnant. According to his story, I had never had sexual intercourseso the Vatican had to check she was a virgin. So it was.

In this way, and since science had not advanced sufficiently, it was said that this pregnancy was something ‘sacred’a kind of ‘Immaculate Conception‘ similar or identical to the one that suffered the virgin mary.

Sadly, Josephine lost her life in childbirth, taking her place as Saint Mary Rosenthal, her little daughter. The problem? was hermaphroditesomething that did not sit well in the bowels of the Holy See when considering this pathology a sign from the devil.

Throughout her entire life, she was humiliated in every possible way. But the most surprising thing is that Tradition ordered that Mary die at the age of 33, at the age of Jesus crucified, to fight against demonic forces..

Thus, When the young woman found out what they were plotting against her, she decided to take her own life.. Now, his decapitated head remains hidden in the Vatican.

