Jonatan Giráldez’s team won by a total of 6-1 in the tie against Roma in a record-breaking Camp Nou

The Barça team will face Chelsea in the semifinals, which has beaten Lyon

Barcelona defeated without mercy for 5 to 1 to Roma at the Spotify Camp Nou against Roma, completing a final result of 6-1 after the result of the first leg in the Italian capital with a goal by Salma Paralluelo at the Olímpico in Rome.

Thus, the current runner-up in the Women’s Champions League they will play the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year and will face off against Chelsea, who have fallen out of the competition of the current champion, Olympique de Lyon. The Londoners, who won on the banks of the Rhône with a goal from the Norwegian Guro Reiten, had to suffer in the second leg and did not pass until the penalties came, where they prevailed.

On the other side of the painting are the Wolfsburg and Arsenal, who eliminated PSG and Bayern Munich, respectively. Barcelona’s rival would come out of those sets in a hypothetical final. We remember that the stage this 2023 will be the field of PSV Eindhoven.