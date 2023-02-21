Handanovich e Skriniar are playing their last months in the shirt Inter. By now their farewell is obvious. For this Marotta is looking for possible replacements from the market. In this phase the names that are most liked to replace the two starters are Cragno and Demiral. The two players have on their side the fact that they don’t have high salaries and can move on loan with the right to buy. Monza and Atalanta have opened their sale and this favors the negotiation. It must be said that these are not the Nerazzurri’s only objectives. The list of candidates that Marotta is evaluating is wide. So let’s see what the possible scenarios are for the Nerazzurri.

Marcus Thuram all’Inter: 55%

Every day that passes, at home Inter optimism grows for Marcus Thuram. Competition on the Frenchman is thinning out while the Nerazzurri keep the bar straight. Marotta has already sent an offer to the player’s entourage who has never hidden his desire to return to Italy, where he was born. In short: the conditions for completing the deal are there. Thuram’s arrival doesn’t mean Lukaku will leave. The candidate to make room for the French is, in fact, Correa.

Demiral all’Inter: 40%

Merih Demiral it ended up on the market. Gasperini has made it clear that he can do without the Turkish player next season, which is why the player ended up on the market. Inter and Atalanta have been talking about this deal for some time, but at the moment they have not found the square. However, unlike Scalvini (another Orobic player who likes, but who costs a lot) the path that leads to the former Juventus seems more feasible. This is why Inter are insisting on him.

Cragno to Inter: 30%

The salvation of Monza does not seem to be in question and with it the definitive purchase of Cragno. The former Cagliari player, however, will not play in Brianza next year because he is closed by Di Gregorio. The market could go wild on him in the summer. Inter are taking an interest in him after Handanovic. Sommer faded, Marotta is looking for an experience and quality goalkeeper to alternate with Onana. Cragno has never hidden his ambition to play in a top-tier club and making the Cameroonian second-round wouldn’t scare him. Right now, Cragno is playing with Neto for the role of deputy Onana.

Mazocchi all’Inter: 30%

For the right wing, theInter is carefully considering Pasquale Mazzocchi. In fact, both Bellanova and Dumfries are set to leave the club at the end of the summer, so a double investment is needed on the right. Having said that Buchanan and Mazraoui are always candidates for the starting role, the Salernitana full-back’s candidacy for the backup role is growing, having grown to the point of reaching the national team. His name is liked a lot because he is the classic player who could give breath to the owner without lowering the team’s performance level. That’s why his candidacy remains strong.

Barn all’Inter: 10%

Another name for the defense that is very popular is that of Shed. The central grenade, however, seems more difficult to buy. Cairo starts from a valuation of 35 million and there are already Premier teams on him. Marotta, burned by the Bremer affair last summer, has no illusions. However, the nerazzurri continue to view this player and are ready to play their cards next summer, perhaps trying to insert some welcome counterpart.

David Luciani