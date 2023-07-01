Who will be Inter’s starting eleven for next season?

Everything revolves around Onana

At Inter it is already time for a revolution. After winning the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup and coming close to the Champions League, the nerazzurri, also for reasons of age, are forced to change the starting eleven for next season. Džeko, who has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahçe, has been greeted definitively, there is the forwards’ box to fill, which with Thuram’s arrival cannot be said to be complete – news is expected on the Lukaku and Correa fronts. And it might not be the only box to fill in, given that it’s also under the goalkeepers heading Onana may go away. The idea of ​​the Inter management, despite the booty of over 100 million euros this year, accumulated thanks also to the cups, is to sell at least one valuable piece in order to be able to strengthen. Onana could be the first, who would be sold to Chelsea in order to get to Lukaku, who this time would be bought outright. Although Manchester United are also thinking about it, the Blues track is the hottest today. At that point in goal they would aim for a new owner, Aalborg’s Theo Sander, who the management doesn’t mind at all. In defense, strictly 3, Acerbi would be deployed, who has just been redeemed for 4 million euros from Lazio, in the center and Bastoni on the center-left. For the right lane here is the newcomer: Azpilicueta. Versatile footballer of great experience, especially at an international level, he represents the after Milan Škriniar. And in midfield instead?

The new median has no director

While Brozović is now saying goodbye, precisely Al-Nassr, Inter can finally aim for Frattesi, a jewel from Sassuolo that interests the biggest names in Serie A, as reported by colleagues from this site. If he were to arrive, the Nerazzurri midfield would be devoid of a pure playmaker. The 3 central midfielders would in fact be Barella, Çalhanoğlu and, indeed, Frattesi. In certain match situations, if desired, Inter could opt for the young Asllani, Brozo’s natural heir as regards the control room.

For now, both Dimarco and Dumfries are very confirmed on the wings. Although the Italian has a lot of market (Real Madrid and Manchester United) he shouldn’t leave. The Dutchman could start, but only in front of an offer of at least 40 million. Even if in some games he has shown that he is not impeccable in the defensive phase, the Nerazzurri number 2 can still be useful, considering that at fifth level Inter could soon be discovered. The fact that Bellanova can go to Turin is an alarm bell that the club should take into account. However, the situation is evolving.

In the attack on Thuram to team up with Lautaro

If Onana were sold to Chelsea, Lukaku would remain for the Nerazzurri. The English club to get to the Cameroonian goalkeeper could smooth out his requests for the purchase of the Belgian. It is true that Lukaku, regardless of the Onana deal, only wants Inter, so it is probable that in the end he will return to Milan anyway. In the meantimeThuram has landed who with Lautaro could form a well-matched attack couple. The young ex Borussia M’gladbach has good technique and good speed, even if in front of him he still has to perfect his “killer instinct”. While waiting to find out if Lu-La will once again make the fans dream – assuming they play as they did during Conte’s first year – lnzaghi will have to work on introducing Thuram, who for everyone is Džeko’s worthy heir, albeit with different from Bosnian. Compared to the former tower, he isn’t used to phrasing with his teammates and, above all, he doesn’t know how to stoop. To play in the new Inter that is aiming decisively for the second star, Lilian’s son will also have to learn to do these things.