who will be the new number one?

André Onana is one step away from Manchester United and theInter start looking around. The Cameroonian, according to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sportwill fly to England for 50 million plus bonuses. At this point, Marotta is looking for a new number one. The current clues lead to Anatolij Trubin, young goalkeeper of Shakthar Donetsk, but much will depend on the expense. In fact, part of the money taken for Onana will be reinvested for other goals, in attack and defense.

Lukaku all’Inter: 85%

Luke and theInter they get close again. In fact, the Nerazzurri would have agreed to buy the Belgian outright. There Gazzetta dello Sport says that next week could be the decisive one to close the deal. There is talk of 30 million which could be close to the 40 requested by Chelsea with bonuses. The return of Big Rom therefore seems close.

Trubin all’Inter: 55%

Trubin, class of 2001, is the new one that advances in the house Inter. The young Ukrainian is valued at 10 million and second Sportmediasetwould already have an agreement in principle with the nerazzurri. It is now necessary to find the one with the Shakthar who does not want to discount the request. Marotta must therefore play diplomacy because there is a need not to waste the budget.

Pereyra all’Inter: 50%

For midfield theInter continue to follow the situation Pereyra. The Argentine is currently free, as his contract with Udinese has expired. The portal calciomercato.com, reports that the Nerazzurri are in contact with the Argentine agent to try and bring him to Milan. Pereyra also has a Udinese renewal proposal on his plate and is reflectingbut the idea of ​​ending his career in a big company tickles him.

Lloris all’Inter: 40%

According to rumors coming from France, theInter would intensify contacts with Hugo Lloris. The player has a contract with Tottenham until 2024, but Spurs have just signed Vicario, so they could favor the sale. Lloris represents a low cost solution for the door which would allow to contain the investment to devote most of the budget obtained from the sale of Onana to other goals. Nor is it excluded that the Frenchman will arrive with Trubin, given that Handanovic’s contract has expired and there is no news of his renewal.

Demiral all’Inter: 35%

in defense theInter keep following the trail Demiral. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sportthe Turk represents a dot of Marotta, but the difficulties are in the negotiation with Atalanta. In fact, the Orobies would like to monetize while Inter ask for a flat loan, perhaps with the addition of the right of redemption. In this context, the willingness of the player who decides to leave Bergamo for a new adventure could be decisive.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

