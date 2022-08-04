Original title: Who will become the league’s top player after James Curry and Durant retire?

Beijing time August 4, 2022 news, as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and others are getting older, the league also needs to usher in a new facade.

When James Curry and others retire, who of the Mesozoic and Cenozoic superstars can take over the scepter and become the new king of the league?

1. Antetokounmpo:

Career honors: 1 championship, 1 Finals MVP, 2 regular season MVPs, 1 All-Star MVP, 1 DPOY, 4 first-team league, 4 league first defense, 6 All-Star selections.

2. Nikola Jokic:

Career honors: 2 regular season MVPs, 3 All-NBA First Teams, 1 All-NBA Second Team, 4 All-Star selections.

3. Joel Embiid:

Career honors: 1 scoring title, 4 league second team, 3 All-Defensive second team, 5 All-Star selection.

4. Luka Doncic

Career honors: 1 Rookie of the Year, 3 All-NBA First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

5. Jayson Tatum

Career honors: 1 Eastern Conference MVP, 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-NBA Third Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

6. Devin Booker

Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

7. Trae Young

Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 2 All-Stars

8. Zion Williamson

Career honors: 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star, 1 Rookie of the Month.

9. Ja Morant

Career honors: 1 Most Improved Player, 1 Rookie of the Year, 1 Second Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star

10. Anthony Edwards

Career honors: 3 Rookie of the Month, 1 Rookie First Team.

Netizens think who among these ten middle- and new-generation players can become the top card of the future league? (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: