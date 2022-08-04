Beijing time August 4, 2022 news, as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and others are getting older, the league also needs to usher in a new facade.
When James Curry and others retire, who of the Mesozoic and Cenozoic superstars can take over the scepter and become the new king of the league?
1. Antetokounmpo:
Career honors: 1 championship, 1 Finals MVP, 2 regular season MVPs, 1 All-Star MVP, 1 DPOY, 4 first-team league, 4 league first defense, 6 All-Star selections.
2. Nikola Jokic:
Career honors: 2 regular season MVPs, 3 All-NBA First Teams, 1 All-NBA Second Team, 4 All-Star selections.
3. Joel Embiid:
Career honors: 1 scoring title, 4 league second team, 3 All-Defensive second team, 5 All-Star selection.
4. Luka Doncic
Career honors: 1 Rookie of the Year, 3 All-NBA First Team, 3 All-Star selections.
5. Jayson Tatum
Career honors: 1 Eastern Conference MVP, 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-NBA Third Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.
6. Devin Booker
Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.
7. Trae Young
Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 2 All-Stars
8. Zion Williamson
Career honors: 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star, 1 Rookie of the Month.
9. Ja Morant
Career honors: 1 Most Improved Player, 1 Rookie of the Year, 1 Second Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star
10. Anthony Edwards
Career honors: 3 Rookie of the Month, 1 Rookie First Team.
Netizens think who among these ten middle- and new-generation players can become the top card of the future league?
