Home Sports Who will be the top player in the league after James Curry and Durant retire? _career_honor_rookie
Sports

Who will be the top player in the league after James Curry and Durant retire? _career_honor_rookie

by admin
Who will be the top player in the league after James Curry and Durant retire? _career_honor_rookie

Original title: Who will become the league’s top player after James Curry and Durant retire?

Beijing time August 4, 2022 news, as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and others are getting older, the league also needs to usher in a new facade.

When James Curry and others retire, who of the Mesozoic and Cenozoic superstars can take over the scepter and become the new king of the league?

1. Antetokounmpo:

Career honors: 1 championship, 1 Finals MVP, 2 regular season MVPs, 1 All-Star MVP, 1 DPOY, 4 first-team league, 4 league first defense, 6 All-Star selections.

2. Nikola Jokic:

Career honors: 2 regular season MVPs, 3 All-NBA First Teams, 1 All-NBA Second Team, 4 All-Star selections.

3. Joel Embiid:

Career honors: 1 scoring title, 4 league second team, 3 All-Defensive second team, 5 All-Star selection.

4. Luka Doncic

Career honors: 1 Rookie of the Year, 3 All-NBA First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

5. Jayson Tatum

Career honors: 1 Eastern Conference MVP, 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-NBA Third Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

6. Devin Booker

Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 3 All-Star selections.

7. Trae Young

Career honors: 1 All-NBA First Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 2 All-Stars

8. Zion Williamson

Career honors: 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star, 1 Rookie of the Month.

9. Ja Morant

Career honors: 1 Most Improved Player, 1 Rookie of the Year, 1 Second Team, 1 All-Rookie First Team, 1 All-Star

10. Anthony Edwards

Career honors: 3 Rookie of the Month, 1 Rookie First Team.

Netizens think who among these ten middle- and new-generation players can become the top card of the future league? (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Mexico, brawl with 22 injured in Queretaro-Atlas. Championship suspended


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Milan, Pioli has the strategy for shooting

NBA small forward trade value list: Tatum beats...

The 4 Pavesi in group A with Como...

Milan, De Ketelaere: “I strongly wanted to come...

East Asian Basketball Super League announces new season...

Como, Henry comes after Fabregas… as a shareholder

The upgraded event “Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League”...

Goalkeeper Andreoli da Robbio alla Turris dreaming of...

The 2022 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be...

European Athletics 2022, the charge of the 101...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy