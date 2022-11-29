At 3 o’clock on November 30th, Beijing time, in the third round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Iranian team will face the US team. So who will win Iran vs. the US? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Iran and the United States.

Qatar World Cup 2022 – Who will win Iran vs. the United States

iran team

‘Persian cavalry’ defend Asian football

The Iranian team known as the “Persian Cavalry” is a frequent visitor to the World Cup. It has participated in the World Cup 6 times in history. The last time it was absent was the 2010 World Cup. Their best ranking was the 14th in the 1978 World Cup. The Iranian team won 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the top 12 of this World Cup in Asia. This is a manifestation of the strength of the Iranian team. They can share the title of “Asia’s strongest” with the Japanese team.

The head coach of the Iranian team is the 69-year-old Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. He once discovered superstars such as Figo and Rui Costa. He is the founder of the golden generation of Portugal. This is his second time coaching the Iranian team. The Iranian team has a lot of forward talents, the most famous being Azmoun. The 27-year-old striker has worked hard in the Russian Super League for a long time in his career. He has played for Rubin Kazan, Rostov, Zenit St. Petersburg and other teams. He is currently playing for Leverkusen, but injuries may affect his World Cup journey . The team also has Porto striker Taremi and Feyenoord striker Jahanbakhsh, two players who play in the Europa League. Taremi has just completed the 100-match milestone representing Porto recently. In the midfield of the Iranian team, there are not many players who play in the European league. They are mainly from their own league teams, and many of them are from the local giants Tehran Independiente.

As the team with the most average strength, if the US team and the Welsh team can get one win and one tie, the Iranian team will have a high probability of qualifying. You know, the first World Cup victory in the history of the Iranian team was in 1998 when it defeated the US team.

Qatar and Iran face each other across the Persian Gulf. The geographical location and climate of the two places are close, and it is relatively convenient for many football-loving people in Iran to watch football. The football associations of Iran and Qatar have a friendly relationship. The Iranian team often organizes training camps in Doha. Compared with the opponents in the same group, the Iranian team is considered to have “half of the home court”.

American team

The civilian team set off a youth storm

The US team, ranked 16th in the world, marched into Qatar with an unprecedented youthful look. Many players are competing in the World Cup for the first time, and they will set off a youth storm together.

The US team has participated in the World Cup 10 times, and their best record in history is third place, which happened in the 1930 World Cup. Today, it is almost impossible for the U.S. team to replicate their third-place finish in the World Cup. The U.S. team missed the last World Cup in Russia. In the North American and Caribbean qualifiers for this World Cup, the U.S. team ranked third and won a direct spot to Qatar.

The current head coach of the US team is the 48-year-old Berhardt, who has coached the Swedish powerhouse Hammarby and the US team Columbus Crew. In December 2018, Berhart officially took over the US national team.

The number one star in the US team is Pulisic who plays for Chelsea. This attacking midfielder with the nickname “Captain America” ​​was mediocre at the club, but he carried the US team forward with his own strength. The forward line mainly relies on the striker Timothy Weah who played for Lille and the Dortmund team Reina. The abilities of the two still need to be observed. The US team has a rich reserve of midfield talents. Leeds United twin stars Aaronson and Taylor Adams, as well as Juventus’ McKenney, are all very capable players. In the back line and the goalkeeper position, the US team seems a little weak.

The main players of this American team are mostly young and capable. They can gain a foothold in the five major European leagues, and their level is still improving. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Chen Jiakun)

Prospective Analysis of Iran vs. USA Match

After losing to England 2:6 in the first game, the Iranian team defeated Wales 2:0 in the second round and regained the initiative. With the victory in this campaign, the Iranian team will advance to the top 16, and even have the hope of winning the top spot in the group. If there is a draw, as long as the England team in the same group does not lose to the Welsh team, the Iranian team will still qualify for the group stage.

The situation of the US team is relatively difficult. They drew against Wales and England in the first two games, and they currently have 2 points. If they want to qualify, there is only one way to win.

Currently, the US team ranks 16th in the world, and the Iranian team ranks 20th, which is the same level. In terms of lineup, most of the main players of the US team come from the five major leagues, and most of them are young players; nearly half of the players in the Iranian team also play in European leagues, and the team is more mature and stable. The overall strength of the two teams should be between equals.

As the highest-ranked team in the world in Asia, Iran, which entered the World Cup for the sixth time, has never advanced to the knockout stage. This time is expected to rewrite history, and the “Persian Cavalry” will never give up the opportunity easily. Moreover, the Iranian team has always been brave and good at fighting, and has the iron-blooded spirit of “death fighting” to the end. Therefore, it is not easy for the US team to win. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

