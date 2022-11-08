EA Sports simulates the World Cup in Qatar, decreeing the winner, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and top scorer. Eye: FIFA has already caught us three times …

There are only a few days left for the World Cup in Qatar, with the first whistle to be given on November 20. 32 national teams will play for the title of world champions, currently in the hands of France’s FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappé.

After correctly predicting the last three winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018, EA Sports used FIFA 23 – which will have a World Cup-themed expansion starting this week – to simulate all 64 matches and find out who wins the final. on 18 December, which will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

Who wins the 2022 World Cup? For FIFA … –

Who will win this year? According to FIFA 23, it will be Argentina. The South American national team, led by the living legend Lionel Messi, will take home the third World Cup in Qatar, at least according to the simulation of the Californian house. Argentina recently won the America’s Cup in 2021, so they are on the crest of the wave, and perhaps this success – the first in 28 years – has taken away from Messi and his associates a lot of the pressure they have been carrying for some time. But there is not only Messi in this team, however. The Argentines have talents scattered across the pitch, such as Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, Atletico midfielder and Serie A old acquaintance Rodrigo de Paul and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

The top scorer is … –

Argentine hero Lionel Messi is EA Sports‘ choice for the Golden Boot, awarded to the competition’s top scorer. At the age of 35, Messi has won almost every major trophy on the global scene, with, as is well known, only the World Cup which has so far escaped him by a whisker. This is his fifth tournament of him and he has already confirmed that it will also be his last. You can read the whole simulated tournament on the official FIFA 23 website. In the simulation, the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament was also awarded to Messi. The award had already been entrusted to him at the 2014 World Cup, but in that case PSG’s 30 lost in the final with his national team against Germany in extra time (1-0 by Mario Gotze, as you remember). The Golden Glove was a foursome match between Rui Patricio, Alisson, Livakovic (Croatia) and Emiliano Martinez (Argentina). Martinez, who defends Aston Villa’s posts in the Premier League, won it in the end, thanks also to the fact that he went all the way with the victory of the gold medal with his national team.

The tournament team –

EA Sports has also put together a Team of the Tournament, distributed along a 4-2-4 module, in which the best players of the World Cup were clearly arranged:

BY – Emiliano Martinez – ARG

DIF – João Cancelo – POR

DIF – Raphaël Varane – FRA

DIF – Marquinhos – BRA

DIF – Marcos Acuña – ARG

CEN – Leandro Paredes – ARG

CEN – Rodrigo de Paul – ARG

ATT – Vinícius Jr – GOOD

AT – Lionel Messi – ARG

AT – Kylian Mbappé – FROM

ATT – Richarlison – GOOD

The choices for the best team of the tournament are predominantly South American, with five Argentines and three Brazilians making up the majority. There are two nominations for France with Mbappé and Varane, and Joao Cancelo is the only one to represent Portugal. Great absent Cristiano Ronaldo. Clearly, the players with some of the highest ratings in FIFA 23 have been selected by the EA Sports title among the best in the entire competition. Perhaps the most surprising choice is that of Richarlison, who has so far only scored two goals for Tottenham in 13 appearances since his summer transfer. His in-game card is worth just 81. His inclusion comes at the expense of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who, despite being worth 91, was not included in the Team of the Tournament.

FIFA 23 players can get involved with predictions and win in-game content using the EA Sports FIFA World Cup 2022 Predictor, available at this address. “Every four years, the World Cup presents a unique opportunity to unite the world of football and we are thrilled to provide an engaging experience for football fans around the globe,” explains Nick Wlodyka, SVP and GM of EA Sports FC. “Our first football game was built around international football and over the years we have continued to build on that experience. It’s amazing to see how fans feel the highs, lows and everything in between that can only be experienced when the whole world comes together through the world‘s game. “

The free World Cup expansion is coming to FIFA 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One starting November 9, with regular updates for FIFA Ultimate Team starting November 11.

Written by Alex Bugg for GLHF