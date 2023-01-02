Original title: Whole life?Shen Zijie lost key rebounds in a row, Shenzhen missed a good game and its 9-game winning streak ended

On the evening of January 1st, Beijing time, the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball team was reversed by the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team in the 21st round of the CBA regular season and lost 105-109 to their opponents. Shenzhen center Shen Zijie scored 19 points on 9 of 10 shots in this campaign, but missed key rebounds at the last moment and was directly responsible for the loss.

After the opening, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team was in a slow state. In the first four minutes of the first quarter, they only scored 2 points and fell behind with a 2-8 offensive by Guangzhou. After a timeout, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team began to strengthen the speed of ball transmission. Shen Zijie first distributed the ball to Booker to help the latter make a long shot, and then received a dunk from Gu Quanmiao under the basket to help the Shenzhen men’s basketball team break the scoring shortage. Then the Guangzhou men’s basketball team blossomed inside and outside and once again widened the point difference. At the critical moment, Shen Zijie made an air cut to catch the ball and made a layup, showing a positive attitude towards the game.

Shen Zijie rested in rotation at the end of the first quarter, and the Shenzhen men’s basketball team was led by Su Linjie to bite the score. In the second quarter, the two teams competed fiercely. The Guangzhou Men’s Basketball team once again played a continuous offensive to expand their advantage. Shen Zijie played an immediate role after reappearing in the middle of the quarter. He faced Li Yanzhe’s defense at a high position and pretended to pass the ball. Taking the opportunity, he turned around and broke into the penalty area for a layup. Succeeded and caused the latter to foul, and then he succeeded in the double-team attack under the basket, leaving the opponent helpless.

With three and a half minutes left in the second quarter, Shen Zijie contributed his best performance of the field: he first saw the opportunity on the defensive end, and slapped Li Yanzhe’s shooting cap away. The player went straight to the basket to find Shen Zijie who was following up with a fast break. Facing Zhu Mingzhen who was on the defensive, Shen Zijie caught the ball and soared into the air, smashing and dunking hard with one hand to score, winning cheers from the bench. The process of this fast break and Shen Zijie’s final dunk are exactly the same as the classic scene in the 2015 Asian Championships where the UAE dunked the Iranian striker Bahrami.

In the first half, Shen Zijie made all 6 shots and scored the team’s highest score of 12 points. He also had 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block, filling the data column. After entering the third quarter, Chen Yingjun was accidentally injured by his teammates and disrupted the tactics of the Guangzhou men’s basketball team. The lagging Shenzhen men’s basketball team took the opportunity to fight back. Shen Zijie was in an eye-catching state in this quarter. He assisted He Xining and Booker many times to score, and he used breakthroughs and alley-oops to score twice. On the defensive end, after stealing Jiao Boqiao, he capped Zhu Mingzhen. With the ubiquitous Shen Zijie, Shenzhen men The basket has an overall advantage on both offense and defense. With a 36-12 offensive in a single quarter, it overtook the score in one fell swoop and entered the final quarter with a 15-point advantage.

Chen Yingjun, who returned from injury in the last quarter, scored 19 points in a single quarter, leading the Guangzhou men’s basketball team to narrow the gap. Shen Zijie succeeded in attacking Li Yanzhe twice in the final quarter, but the Shenzhen men’s basketball team fell into chaos, leading to a reversal of the score. 13 seconds before the end, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team trailed by 1 point. At the critical moment, Shen Zijie fouled Chen Yingjun. After the latter missed the second free throw, Shen Zijie missed a key rebound and fouled again. After the opponent made two free throws, Shen Zijie missed the basketball again. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team finally Powerless. After consecutive missed rebounds, Shen Zijie also had a dispute with the interim coach, which made him end the game anticlimactically.

In the whole game, Shen Zijie scored 19 points on 9 of 10 shots, and scored 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. However, his poor performance at the last moment may have brought dissatisfaction to the national men's basketball coach Djordjevic who was watching the game. good impression. (legend)

