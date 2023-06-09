Who’s who in the Sumar coalition

These are the formations that have joined Sumar to contest the upcoming elections on July 23

After the yes of Podemos to join Sumar, renouncing that Irene Montero is on the lists, a total of fifteen political forces have joined the coalition led by Yolanda Diaz and that it has been registered with the Central Electoral Board.

These are the formations that have joined Sumar to contest the general elections on July 23:

We can

Party that emerged from the 15M movement founded by Pablo Iglesias and Juan Carlos Monedero, among others, and whose current secretary general is Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights.

It entered the institutions in 2014, winning four seats in the 2014 European elections, coming to step on the heels of the PSOE and then losing steam until the disaster of 28M. In 2020 he signed the first coalition government in history with the socialists.

United Left

With a long political career, IU has been the stronghold to the left of the PSOE until Podemos arrived. Alberto Garzón, her federal coordinator and Minister of Consumption, has been one of Yolanda Díaz’s highest backers since she opted to present an electoral project.

More Country, More Madrid

Sister formations that left the candidacy of Manuela Carmena for mayor of the capital when she aspired to a second term in the municipal elections of 2019 and the subsequent departure of Íñigo Errejón de Podemos, who attended the general elections for the first time in November 2019 , and took out his seat. It is the second political force both in the Madrid Community and in the City Council.

Catalonia in Common

Also known as the commons, it is a left-wing but not pro-independence Catalan formation, limited to Catalonia and whose highest representative is the acting mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau. They have managed to resist in the past municipal elections

commitment

Valencian nationalist coalition, which has remained the third force in the municipal and regional elections in May, although it has lost weight and this, together with the disappearance of Podemos in the Valencian Parliament, has prevented a repeat of the Botanic Government. They have not been able to retain the Valencia mayor’s office either.

The Greens Equo

Ecologist party created in 2011, had a representative in Congress in this legislature.

Green Alliance

It was born in 2021 from the people who stayed in Unidas Podemos after the departure of Equo to join Más País together with other environmental organizations.

The Aragonese Chunta

Regionalist and ideologically social democratic, it was the party of singer-songwriter José Antonio Labordeta. He has maintained the 3 seats in the Aragonese Cortes.

Drago

Canarian constituency project promoted by former purple deputy Alberto Rodríguez, who left Podemos because he did not feel supported by his party when his seat was withdrawn in execution of a Supreme Court ruling for a crime of attack on authority. In its premiere in the regional elections, it failed to enter the Canarian Parliament.

Initiative of the Andalusian People

The party emerged in February 2016 after remaining as an Initiative for Andalusia within Izquierda Abierta and Izquierda Unida. It is part of the regional coalition For Andalusia, which achieved poor results in the Andalusian elections of 2022 (5 seats).

assembly

Navarrese formation officially constituted in March 1991 and with a presence practically reduced to the areas of Pamplona and Tudela.

NOW from the Balearic Islands

Coalition that defines itself as eco-nationalist and of which MÉS per Mallorca, Més per Menorca and Ara Ibiza are part. He has retained the four deputies he had in the 28M elections.

Asturian Left

Founded in 1992, it develops its activity in the Principality of Asturias, where one of its main banners is the defense of the Asturian language.