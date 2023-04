With the help of her successful coach, the Solothurn native would like to become Ironman World Champion for the sixth time. Ryf overlooks the fact that Sutton now lives in China and adheres to methods that the competition sees as outdated.

Two decades in top-class sport have left their mark on Daniela Ryf, who often managed to push her physical limits to the limit. Simon Tanner / NZZ

A few hours after the Ironman World Championships in October 2022 in Hawaii, Daniela Ryf said: “I want to find out what the problem was.” The world‘s best triathlete of recent years had already had no chance in swimming, but she literally collapsed in the final marathon.