Why Darmstadt 98 thinks so much of Marvin Mehlem

MConfronted with the thesis that he has never played football better and more consistently than he currently does, Marvin Mehlem says: “I don’t want to contradict that.” A hint of his often mischievous smile flits across his face. Mehlem, that much is clear, is at peace with himself and the (soccer) world. Regardless of the fact that things are going well for his long-term employer SV Darmstadt.

(Intermediate) highs for the “lilies” have occurred more frequently at the SVD in Mehlems for five and a half years now. However, in most cases this could not be linked directly to the efforts of the small technician with great talent. He was too inconsistent, too often a good action was followed by three bad ones, and he was rarely able to meet expectations, which are higher than those of other colleagues because of his skills, which are sometimes visible to everyone.

This culminated in the demand of the former coach Dimitrios Grammozis: “Anyone who can do everything must also show everything.” A sentence that let Mehlem see through, which he didn’t like at all. But maybe it was an important milestone in his maturing process in the Darmstadt jersey. Because the fact that the “Lilies” have been consistently at the top of the second division this season since October is also acknowledged by Mehlem’s work.

Performance rides a roller coaster

The 25-year-old not only always plays, he also shapes the game. As a resilient and strong midfield all-rounder. Gone are the days when he saw himself solely as a creative head in central attacking midfield, when he visibly struggled with his often assigned area of ​​application on the attacking flanks and his inspiration and ideas too often resulted in a bad pass or a sheer clumsy loss of the ball.

