Manchester United suffered a two-game losing streak in the Premier League in the new season, not only conceding 6 goals, but also 0 goals. The opponent sent an own goal. Currently ranked at the bottom of the league, he is a veritable deputy squad leader. In the third round of the Premier League, Manchester United will also face Liverpool, who have two consecutive draws, at La Trafford. Manchester United is likely to suffer a tragic start to a three-game losing streak.

Manchester United’s record is not good. In fact, fans and coaches all know that the biggest stubborn problem is waist weakness, so Ten Hag started to coach Manchester United.De Jongbut Manchester United did not finalize the deal for 4 months. Instead, after the team suffered a two-game losing streak, they signed Casemiro in 3 days. Why would it cause such a contrasting situation?

From my personal point of view, there are three reasons for Manchester United’s delay in signing De Jong: De Jong is only 25 years old, still a golden age in his career, and a dream chaser. Players are eager to play in the Champions League, and joining Manchester United can only play in the Europa League; Barcelona exists With arrears, De Jong still has at least 17 million euros in salary yet to get; Barcelona’s weather is indeed more comfortable than Manchester.

There are also three reasons why Manchester United signed Casemiro within 3 days: Casemiro is already in his thirties, and Real Madrid signed Joan Armeni for 80 million euros. Within 1-2 seasons, he will definitely take over. Semiro needs to think about his future; Casemiro has won all the club's honors in Real Madrid, and he needs a high-paying contract for retirement; Casemiro is worth 40 million euros, and Manchester United's offer is 60 million euros + 10 million euros floating , the premium is more serious than De Jong's offer, plus Real Madrid is the No. 1 giant in Europe, buying and selling people are very happy, unlike the ink-blooded Barcelona encountering Manchester United, it will never be easy to negotiate.

