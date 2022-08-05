Why are we often assaulted by negative thoughts, desires and fears at night? Why is it that the most forbidden things happen at night, most of the crimes and acts of self-harm?

We know little about the subject, but new research explains that our mind works differently at night than during the day . In the dark, negative emotions tend to attract our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas increase their appeal and inhibitions drop. For a reason that has to do with our ancestral past. And that for many people turns into a danger.

The nocturnal mind

A new study published in Frontiers in Network Psychology sought to investigate the principles of how the mind works at night and reveals that the core of the matter lies in the circadian rhythm, the mechanism that regulates the dynamics of sleep and wakefulness. According to Harvard University researchers, the human body and mind follow a natural 24-hour cycle of activity that affects our emotions and behavior. And from midnight on something happens, a distinct neurological change.

“There are millions of people who wake up in the middle of the night and there is good evidence that their brains don’t work as well as they do during the day,” says neurologist Elizabeth Klerman who led the study.

Basically, at night our species is led to feel and act in certain ways. During the day, for example, molecular levels and brain activity are tuned to wakefulness. At night, however, our usual behavior is that of sleep. Therefore, waking up a person in the middle of the night means disrupt her circadian rhythm: the mind cannot function at night as it does during the day.

Because the night does not bring advice

This type of behavior can be explained from an evolutionary point of view: over the millennia we have adapted to being much more effective in daylight hunting and gathering and to rest at night. Thus our attention to negative stimuli increases at night in order to catch threats invisible in the dark. That is, we are more focused on negative feelings at night, and we are more inclined to engage in risky behaviors, as a matter of survival.

Of course in 2022 things have changed from a behavioral and social point of view, but in our mind there remains that ancestral imprint that makes us more sensitive / attracted to risky thoughts and behaviors.

Then when insomnia is added, for some people this state of consciousness it becomes even more problematic.

It is therefore a ‘problem’ that according to the researchers can be addressed by developing studies on the subject. In fact, the extreme consequences are truly dramatic: self-harm, depression and suicide are very common during the night: statistics explain that the risk of suicide is three times higher between midnight and six in the morning than at any other time of day, probably through the misalignment of circadian rhythms.

Only by increasing the research will we be able to better understand what happens in the 6 hours of the night, which for now constitute a hole in knowledge.