It often happens that to avoid doing something, we come up with good excuses. If the fact that we don’t have clear ideas or the information is wrong is hidden, the dose of mitigating factors to get around the obstacle also increases. It is the case of the Kegel exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor which supports the uterus, bladder and intestines.

Kegel exercises for women: why do them now (and the excuses to avoid)

The expert Manuela FARRIS, gynecologist for INTIMINAcomment on the most common excuses that push away the moment to start this new routine, which we could include in our New Year’s resolutions.

I’M TOO YOUNG TO DO IT

“It’s not true that if you’re too young you can’t start Kegels. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll feel the benefits! Regular pelvic floor exercises are most beneficial for 50% of women with weak bladders. But – FARRIS intervenes – even if you don’t suffer from incontinence, or you haven’t had a baby or you don’t intend to have one, it is important to become familiar with the exercises”.

MY MUSCLES ARE ALREADY TONIC

“The contraction of the pelvic floor muscles helps to control the muscles and increase strength, but at the same time it is equally important to relax them. If you don’t fully release the contractions, you can overwork these muscles, potentially causing pelvic pain and discomfort. Make sure you release fully after each squeeze for the most effective workout possible. This is why – explains FARRIS – it is essential to consult a specialist and undergo a pelvic floor examination before performing Kegel exercises. It can help determine an appropriate treatment and exercise program. Don’t forget to relax your muscles.”

YOU DON’T NEED TO DO THIS EVERY DAY

“All exercises require persistence and pelvic floor strengthening is no exception. Regularly scheduling your practice time will make it more likely that you keep up with the routine and complete each contraction correctly. Take 5 minutes a day to exercise. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to stick to your routine when you set aside some “me time” for your Kegel exercises.”

I WON’T NOTICE THE DIFFERENCE

“Many women start doing Kegel exercises, expecting immediate results. However, as with any activity, it can take a few weeks to notice results, but every training session brings you one step closer to perfect pelvic health. It takes about 12 weeks – adds FARRIS – to notice a real change. Once you start to see the difference, though, it’s life changing, so don’t give up.”

THEY ARE NOT EASY EXERCISES

“Initiating Kegels into your routine is easy because, unlike a typical gym workout, you don’t need special clothing or a membership. You can do this sitting, standing or lying down. One of the most popular methods of exercising Kegels is the “lift” method. Imagine your vagina as an elevator shaft, with the opening as the ground floor. Slowly contract your pelvic muscles – continues FARRIS – by lifting the lift towards the navel. He pauses at the top. Then slowly lower the lift. Repeat five times. Continue to breathe normally and try not to tense your buttocks or stomach muscles. There are also smart devices like vaginal weights (LASELLE) or fem-tech gadgets (KEGELSMART) that help guide Kegel exercises better.”

WHY SHOULD I DO THEM IF THEY DON’T SUFFER FROM ANY DISORDER?

“Kegel exercises help to be more aware of the possible contraction of the muscles surrounding the vagina, one of the causes of pain before and during sexual intercourse. Likewise, they help relax the muscles making penetration more comfortable. They can also improve vaginal lubrication, allowing more blood to flow to the genitals, increase sexual arousal, and make it easier to reach orgasm. They are also suggested to improve sexuality after childbirth, in case of urinary incontinence and to prevent uterine prolapse. Some women report that doing Kegels helps their sex lives, in part because a stronger muscle may be easier to contract during orgasm and because the exercise promotes blood flow to the pelvis, FARRIS concludes. There is also the positive psychological effect: since doing Kegels is something that the woman can manage, this will help her to feel more active in sexuality and therefore can improve sexual satisfaction”.

READ ALSO: Couples Kegel Exercises: Here’s How They Work

Advertising