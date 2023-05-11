Why do we say “derby” in football?

Loading player

In football, and sometimes in other sports as well, the derby is a match between two teams from the same city or, by extension, two teams from the same geographical area, usually linked by a particular rivalry. From the Milan derby to that of Rome, passing through thousands of smaller derbies, sometimes even between fractions of the same small town, up to the match between Juventus and Inter, the “Derby d’Italia”.

Derbies are everywhere, not just in Italy, and the use of the word has been attested in Italian for almost a century. However, it is not entirely clear how and why it began, first in the United Kingdom and then also in Italy, to define a certain type of football match as a derby. Maybe horse racing has something to do with it, maybe an ancient, unruly and violent city challenge of a soccer That it was played with your hands, or perhaps these two things combined. The city of Derby, in the English county of Derbyshire, certainly has something to do with it: a city which, moreover, has only one football team, Derby County, whose most heartfelt rivalry is with Nottingham Forest, a team from another city and from a different county.

The city of Derby has 250,000 inhabitants and is in the middle of England, close to Nottingham and Leicester, halfway between Sheffield and Birmingham. It is thought that its name may derive from a Norse word which meant “village of the deer” and from which its ancient Roman name Derventio would in turn derive; or that it has instead to do with the name of the Derwent river that crosses it, which would instead derive from the Celtic language and would have to do with the large presence of oaks in those parts.

A first hypothesis on why certain football matches are called derbies derives from the tradition, of medieval origin and still present today in certain areas of England, and in particular in Derbyshire, of organizing once a year, generally before the Easter Lent begins, large and chaotic duels between two teams or factions, sometimes consisting of hundreds of people. Challenges that can last days, in which there is generally a ball in the middle and in which the goal is to conquer it and bring it to a certain place.

Today the most important of these challenges – which have a lot to do with medieval football or “football of the crowds” and very little with modern football – is the Royal Shrovetide Football di Ashbourne, a town in Derbyshire of about seven thousand inhabitants.

In the nineteenth century, on the other hand, the meeting organized every year on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday in Derby was much more felt, in which the members of two parishes who identified two rival areas of the city challenged each other. The challenge was already described by some contemporaries as “barbaric and disgusting”, and a Frenchman who happened to assist it later wrote: “If the English call this thing a ‘game’, I can’t imagine what the fight could be for them ». The challenge was resisted for years, then suspended, until in the second half of the nineteenth century, after some attempts to maintain the tradition, it ended up being forgotten by most.

The hypothesis of those who believe that this is where the noun “derby” comes from is based on the fact that it was indeed a heartfelt challenge campanilistica between two city factions, with a ball in the middle: it was in fact placed in the center of the city, and the objective of each of the two factions was to conquer it and bring it to their own parish.

The other hypothesis instead has to do with the horse races organized by Edward Smith-Stanley, XII Earl of Derby, who in the eighteenth century he organized some especially reserved for thoroughbreds under three years of age. Perhaps as a direct consequence of the fact that he organized it (although not in the city of Derby) or following the toss of a coin between him and a certain Thomas Charles Bunbury, that type of horse racing began to be identified with the name of derby, still in use today (the Kentucky Derby, for example, is the best-known horse race in the United States and one of the most prestigious in the world).

However, several years passed before football established itself, and with it the matches between teams from the same city. It is therefore not clear how the derby began to be talked about also in British football, and whether the reference was the challenges between horses or those between people interested in winning a challenge for their parish.

Nor is it clear how “derby” arrived in Italy, where the first uses of the word in newspapers were in the 1930s, when there was still talk of “so-called derbies”, and the word was generally written in quotation marks. The use certainly strengthened after the Second World War: already in 1947 a title of Corriere della Sera for example, he spoke of the «Derby della Madonnina» between Milan and Inter. More or less in the same period, still in Italy, there was also talk of “stracittadine” when teams from the same city challenged each other.

– Read also: The week of the derby begins in Milan