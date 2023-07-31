Why does Milan want Singo? – Open the door

And how can it integrate into Pioli’s tactical context?

It is 29 July 2020, it is 21:45, and in the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Torino and Roma are preparing to take the field, but it is not a summer friendly, but the 37th day of Serie A, postponed in summer due to Covid-19. Toro comes from a disastrous and endless season, which began on 25 July 2019 with the Europa League preliminaries and in fact ended almost exactly one year later, with the newly acquired salvation. For Toro it is now an insignificant game and Moreno Longo therefore decides to bring several young players to the bench. Find space for one in the field: it’s called Wilfried Stephane Singois an Ivorian right winger, is 19 years old and had already played a few clips, proving his lightning shots.

In the 65th minute Roma were winning 3-1, but a wrong throw-in by Pau Lopez fell right on Singo’s feet, who could control undisturbed on the right side of the half. When Bruno Peres approaches him, Singo notices that a chasm has opened up behind him because Kolarov followed Verdi, and stretches the ball forward, speeding past the Brazilian. His lead continues until he arrives in the penalty area, where he lets go of an inaccurate shot but so powerful that it pierces Pau Lopez’s hands, which earns him his first goal in Serie A.

The following season was his first as a starter in the first team: he played 28 games, 20 of which as a starter, in a calendar full of close matches, but at the same time broken up by the pandemic. He emerges as a pure dribbler: he has one media of only 47.2 touches per game, but attempts an impressive 3.3 dribbles for 90 minutes, with a 58% completion percentage. However, the first Singo combines this fluency in dribbling with a very lacking positional defense and very basic ball management, which becomes chaotic when his powerful runs are prevented. However, Singo’s career was turned around by Ivan Juric, whose arrival in Turin was decisive in helping him hide his shortcomings, rewarding his athletic and physical qualities more.

During the construction phase he was never involved that much: both before and after the arrival of Gasperini’s pupil, the passes attempted by Singo in his own half remained around 11 per game. Knowing how much Juric asks for a direct construction, there have never been major adaptation problems for the Ivorian. The Ivorian lends himself very well to a direct development of the game on the right wing, thanks to his ability to lead the ball along the length of the field.

The fact of being in front of a full-back whose best qualities concern handling the ball explains well why, in the event of a possible move to Milan, Pioli would not be able to deploy him regularly in the 4-man defence. Usually, in the construction of Milan the right-back remains blocked, allowing Theo Hernandez to take a few meters forward. A decidedly larger space could instead be carved out if he were deployed as a right winger in a 3-4-3 – like the one we saw at the beginning of 2023, for example – since there are already 3 central players, he would be freed from constructive tasks.

Over the last 2 years, Singo’s dribbling attempts have decreased significantly, going from 3.3 per game to 1.4. However, his success rate has risen to 70%, confirming what has always been his talent, and which can be useful for Milan. In the finishing phase, Singo doesn’t try a large amount of crosses, a fundamental on which he has some important gaps. On this aspect, Juric insisted a lot on creating a better context, often allowing him to receive wide to the right, so that he could serve with a through ball – among full-backs in the main European leagues he is in the best 14% for through balls – the overlap of a mate in the middle space. Potentially, Pioli could recreate a similar context also thanks to the market made by Milan, which has brought many players – Chukwueze, Pulisic and Okafor – very skilled at overlapping.

Through it all, Singo is at his best when it comes to receiving crosses, thus making use of his aerial prowess – again in the top European leagues he is in the top 2% for aerial duels won. Juric has also made him much more present in the penalty area – always compared to full-backs in the European leagues, he is now in the best 12% for touches in the opposing box – and has gone from 0.5 to 1.5 shots per game, scoring 5 goals in the last few 2 years. Pioli could therefore use him with even greater effectiveness when he is on the weak side, if it allows him to attack the penalty area in the event of a cross.

Having watched the video of his first goal, one might wonder if his ball-and-chain speed could not be put to better use. In fact, in the 2020-21 season, compared to full-backs in Serie A, he was in the 91st percentile for distance covered in conduction and in the 87th for conduction in the opposing front; while in the last season he was 73rd in the first case and 61st in the second. One of the causes of this decline can be found in Juric’s choice to concentrate all of Singo’s athletic abilities in the costly non-possession phase, where each element of the team is called to mark his reference in every area of ​​the field.

This employment, however, has paradoxically helped Singo, who is less exposed to positional defense phases and can therefore implement most of the defensive actions in the opposing midfield. To tell the truth, he doesn’t have totally negative data either in defense in isolation: this year he won 59% of total duels and 54% of ground duels, but sometimes he lets himself go to gross mistakes, as in the disastrous defeat against Juventus.

In this fundamental Singo can still improve and should do so especially if he landed in a team like Milan, which undergoes many attacks on the flanks. Another aspect that he needs to perfect is the defensive closures on the weak side, especially after a negative transition, where he often appears negligent when he has to recover his position, and consequently arrives late. The same is true when he is called to go out on the ball carrier on the edge of the area, about to kick on goal or cross, as he rarely does it diligently and at the right times. These shortcomings lead him to commit fouls with a remarkable frequency (almost 2 per game) and to receive a large number of cards – 8 last season.

In conclusion we can say that Singo would arrive in Milan to take the place of Sergiño Dest, even if the two have different characteristics: if in the construction phase neither of them gives their best, it is undeniable that Dest is much more technically valid and can also help the development of the maneuver in more advanced areas of the field. On the other hand, Singo is physically more structured, and this helps him on several fronts: when he drives the ball he is very good at using his physique, even to take fouls and let his team gain the field; but thanks to the “Gasperinian” imprint that Juric gave him, he too became a considerable aerial threat, capable of winning aerial duels in every area of ​​the pitch but above all in the penalty area.

Furthermore, he has a very underrated running, ball-and-chain and dribbling ability, which we have only seen in fits and starts during the last two seasons in Turin. For Pioli, the challenge would be to make him a more reliable player in the non-possession phase, limit his exposure to positional defense phases, and assign him suitable tasks in the possession phase, based on his characteristics.

Singo would not be a upgrade of Calabria, nor of Dest at all but it could be a very useful alternative in Pioli’s tactical chessboard, especially if he decides to return to using the 3-4-3 that has done so much good to his qualities. His future is still a mystery: after that gallop 3 years ago, the road for him has turned out to be more tortuous than it might appear at first, with an infinite amount of ups and downs. So what better challenge to relaunch than a Milan that is completely shedding its skin, that is ready to take risks, and whose future, to tell the truth, is the greatest of enigmas?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

