This year the warm season offers many opportunities to “escape” from the city. If the doubt is “sea or mountain”, the original alternative that makes everyone happy is Innsbruck, just over the border. The splendid region of Innsbruck really offers you an embarrassment of choice, between visits to museums and trips to the mountains, brunches in the city in the rooftop bars or walks among the mountain huts. An option that embraces lazy city sightseeing as well as surprising high-altitude experiences.

Why go to Innsbruck this spring

Whether it is for the “long weekend” of April 25 or for the long weekend of May 1, for Whit Monday (May 29, a public holiday in Italy, Austria and Germany) or for the Republic Day of June 2, this year there is no shortage of opportunities to visit the capital of Tyrol. Comfortable clothing for a visit to the city, technical equipment for the more sporty and a refined outfit for unforgettable evenings is all you need for a spring city-break that breaks the weekly routine. The elegant cafés of Innsbruck, surrounded by the medieval buildings of the historic centre, will welcome guests in the heart of the Alps, waiting for the program to continue with a lunch on the terrace at an altitude of 2,000 meters or a dinner dance in one of the ultra-modern clubs which enliven the bustling student city where everything is close at hand. In just 20 minutes, thanks to the futuristic Hungerburg funicular built by archistar Zaha Hadid, you can stop at the Alpine Zoo and then enjoy a good Austrian coffee at the Alpen Lounge Seegrube, continuing until you reach the top station of the Hafelekar.

Innsbruck, Alpina e urbana

Surrounded by five mountain ranges, leisure paradise for hikers, bikers and climbers, the city of Innsbruck promises adventures at first sight. From the city centre, just choose one of the numerous paths – wide or winding, steep or soft – to let yourself be led into the unspoiled nature and discover the alpine lifestyle of Tyrol.

The imposing scenery envelops the city center where the famous Golden Roof, an emblem known throughout the world, serves as a precious meeting point for tourists. Here the city and the mountains vie for the attention of visitors and offer an unforgettable alpine-urban panorama, dominated by the Nordkette, a harbinger of experiences and memories.

Shopping? Why not!

After walking, cycling, hiking and climbing, a pop into the modern and prestigious pedestrian street Maria-Theresien-Straße. The attractive shop windows invite you to go shopping: along the street is the Kaufhaus Tyrol, a city shopping temple built to a design by David Chipperfield, while not far away are the Town Hall Galleries (Rathausgalerien) designed by the French architect Dominique Perrault. In the warm months, the welcoming locals transform the area into a perfect meeting place for a gastronomic break. The Penz, the first design hotel in the city, offers a fantastic terrace where you can enjoy an aperitif at the end of the day. For a tasty souvenir, every Thursday from 4 to 8 pm the Marktplatz square hosts an “after-work” farmer’s market where you can buy genuine local products directly from the producers.

Gourmet destination

Characterizing the Habsburg architecture of the historic center are the many renowned pastry shops, each of which deserves a stop. But the culinary universe of Innsbruck is quite varied and ranges from the traditional cheese dumplings to the famous “Viennese schnitzel”, including internationally inspired dishes made famous by numerous award-winning chefs always in the mood for fusion experiments.

And so, between pop-up restaurants, cozy cafés and trendy bars, Innsbruck offers a huge choice of popular establishments offering unforgettable specialties in which sustainability, regionality and slow-food are the keywords. A curiosity? Many cozy city cafés transform into excellent restaurants or trendy bars in the evening: from Kater Noster to Machete, from Ludwigs to Brook’s to Max Standard.

The music of Innsbruck

While waiting for the Ancient Music Festival (also known by the German name “Festwochen der Alten Musik”) to make Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces resound in the Hofburg imperial palace every year in July, at the end of April it is the New Orleans Festival that enlivens Landhausplatz square with soulful rhythms. But in Innsbruck music is also in the mountains: on the Patscherkofel, at an altitude of 1,965 metres, the classical music proposed by the evocative open-air concerts enchants the spectators no less than the imposing mountain scenery. Alongside the musical events, the colorful art galleries set up in the prestigious medieval buildings and the many museums with unmissable exhibitions.

Sports for all tastes

Innsbruck is home to the latest trends in the sporting scene: from freeride to downhill to the most diverse styles of climbing. If in winter it is impossible to resist the temptation of the thrilling descents on the powdery snow of the Nordkette, in spring the fascinating tours on the Patscherkofel are a must or a ride on the Höttinger Steinbruch outdoor climbing wall. There are countless sporting events in the area: from Freeride-Nights to Freeride Film Days, from the Crystal Awards ceremony to the Crankworx-Festival cycling event. For cinephiles there is the Innsbruck Nature Film Festival. Yoga enthusiasts will be able to practice both on the Patscherkofel, the mountain of the city, and on the Seegrube, at an altitude of 1,900 meters, but also follow the “Sundown-Yoga” from June to September or the “Yoga-Sessions”, in the extraordinary location of high altitude Mountain Base, July through October.

Proposed to this

Ideal for visiting the city are the “City break” packages offered by Innsbruck Tourismus. Unmissable offers, designed for spring weekends, which include the “Innsbruck card” advantage card, valid for 24 hours, thanks to which you can have access to the main attractions of the city and simplify organization and travel to discover the Capital of the Alps. The chances to take advantage of them, this th year, there are really many: in addition to the “long weekend” of April 25, the long weekend of May 1, the Pentecost weekend (May 29) and the Republic Day of June 2, they lend themselves very well to a getaway across the border Labor Day on 1 May, a public holiday in Austria as well, the long parenthesis of the Ascension Day, which on Thursday 18 May “opens” a four-day weekend, and Corpus Christi, a holiday Thursday in Austria, which falls on June 8th. Perfect opportunities to discover religious, popular and folk traditions that animate the Innsbruck region!

