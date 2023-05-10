why Inter is better than Milan, Treble, always in Serie A, history and poetry – breaking latest news

Of Beppe Severgnini

Inter better historically, ideally, poetically. Colors? Black and blue the clear sky of the night, the sea after the storm. Red and black are reminiscent of good-natured devils. Milan is ashamed of its madness, we sing it with joy

Not I’ll explain why Inter is better. I’m not talking about the Champions League semi-final — who knows. Inter better historically, ideally, poetically, temperamentally, chromatically. Milan have quality, I admit it. an almost nice team, especially when they don’t win; necessary for mutual glory. I’m not sorry, I must say. As soon as the San Siro plays Who doesn’t jump, Rossonero! I jump and sing, but I replace the red with another, paler color.

The historic primacy does not depend on the year of foundation. The International Football Club was established in Milan on 9 March 1908 by a group of AC Milan rebels. What were they rebelling against?

To the ban on recruiting foreign players other than those already present in the squad, decided by the Italian Football Federation, and accepted by the AC Milan club. The Nerazzurri spirit is essentially international: in name and in fact.

Someone, to support the ideal primacy of Milan, remembers its working-class origins, which remained in the nickname of the fans – casciavt, screwdrivers – which, moreover, no longer uses. For Inter — traditionally liberal, bourgeois, enlightened — are things different? Hand! The teams that bear the name of the city – Milan, Turin, Rome, Genoa – often have a popular ancestry, but in fact the fans are now socially and politically mixed. See also Hafro hosts Fassa A Ladin derby with an obligation to win

We come to the victories, on which the cousins ​​build their own fragile idea of ​​supremacy. Scudetti, we’re even: 19 each (by the way: neither Inter nor Milan write about the stadium that they have won a couple more, and this does them credit). Milan have won more Champions League, of course (7 against 3). But other factors should be included in the calculation. Inter have won the Treble (2010), Milan never. Inter have always played in Serie A, Milan have been twice in Serie B (Once free, the other paid, to quote the immortal Peppino Prisco).

We are at the literary primacy. Here, really, there is no game. The community of Nerazzurri poets and writers is vast. Let’s just mention Giovanni Raboni and Vittorio Sereni, stadium mates. Even the number of works sees Inter excel (the writer has provided his small contribution). It must be said that the Nerazzurri authors are objectively favourites. Writing about Ronaldo (the real one) is easier than telling about Rivaldo. Prince Milito is a literary assistant, like Bull Lautaro; Olivier Giroud does not have the same poetic charge. Kak, maybe? A good boy, it’s not clear why they didn’t make him the protagonist of a children’s book.

The primacy of character and color? Inter is a female team that intuits, reacts and goes straight to the point. Milan is a masculine concept: it ponders, elaborates and builds, with mixed results. And the colors? Well, black and blue the clear night sky, the sea after the storm, the glacier at dawn. Red and black go well together, I won’t deny it: but they recall old books by French authors, good-natured devils, pizza ovens, smoky sunsets in traffic. How can the two shirts be compared? See also Manchester United Prospect: The key battle for the fourth is related to 6 points, Ronaldo is injured and doubtful to play – yqqlm

I forgot. The Italian semi-finalists of the Champions League do not yet know if they will participate in the competition in 2023/24: fourth place in the league close, but not guaranteed. Think about it: isn’t it evidence of imperfect greatness and delicate madness? Here, in this Milan and Inter are similar: teams a bit crazy, both of them. Only we have set it to music and we sing it with joy. Crazy Inter, amalaaa!. Milan are a little ashamed of his madness.