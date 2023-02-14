An initiative that puts football in front of its homophobia.

Yesterday afternoon Jakub Jankto he came out as homosexualrelying on a video published on his social channels. It hasn’t happened in a very long time that a player of this level has done it, perhaps even since the days of Justin Fashanu. Many immediately reacted to the announcement by letting it be known that they don’t care who a player sleeps with and that what matters is his performance on the pitch. There have also been those who have said that coming out is counterproductive, that sexual orientation should be a private thing, that homophobes are provoked by doing so. Others say that a person’s coming out shouldn’t be a cause for interest, and that talking about it would help normalize the situation. This would be valid in an ideal world, but it is clear that what we live it is not an ideal world.

In particular, the world of football is by no means a perfect world in terms of openness to the LGBT+ universe. Practically they do not exist publicly homosexual players. And that’s not the case because footballers are all convinced heterosexuals: the world of football is an environment in which homophobia is accepted and cleared through customs more than in other environments of the club, from the supporters to the changing rooms, passing through the management. A player just different from the norm in dress or way of expression, like Hector Bellerin or the former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux he is immediately labeled as gay – through worse epithets of course – and homosexuality is saddled with footballers as an insult, as a stigma, as something that should insult or at most elicit a few laughs.

Hector Bellerin has often been pelted with homophobic epithets just for his way of dressing or haircut. (Instagram: @hectorbellerin)

It’s important that it is newsworthy

Il coming out of a footballer makes the newsand right now it is right that he does. Homosexuality in men’s football is by no means normalized, and many footballers are forced to HIDE your sexual orientation. The objection of many is that sexuality is something that belongs to the private sphere. However, it does not appear that the sexual orientation or sexual behaviors of heterosexual footballers are kept hidden or private.

A statement like Jankto’s must make headlines. To trigger a positive reaction, to make people think, to remind everyone that even in men’s football there are homosexuals, who live every day in contact with a world that distances them, that excludes them, that makes them fear being who they are for the consequences that this may entail. We need to talk about it because it’s just the way to normalize the thing, to make others feel at ease in talking about it, to show even the younger ones that there is a place for them in football, that there is a way to feel safe.

What a footballer declare that you are homosexual is not a matter of courage, honour, or other words that fill the mouths of newspapers and social media pages in cases like these. Jankto had his journey, which only he himself knows and which only he can understand, which led him to make the choice to make this declaration. He did it because she heard it. All the players who didn’t do it aren’t less courageous or deserve less honor than Jankto.

The video Jakub Jankto came out with.

And then, from our position, or at least from my position as a heterosexual male, we cannot fully understand what goes through a person who decides to make this choice, or who decides not to make it, or who arrives at it by any path Arrivals. We can’t even claim the right to review the fact that he did well, that he did wrong, that it was counterproductive or that it was convenient.

We have a problem

The fact that a footballer comes out must become a normal and accepted thing, we need to talk about it, think about it, discuss it. And don’t talk about the single coming out in the voyeuristic manner of a tabloid newspaper, but address the general problem that men’s soccer has with homosexuality. You can’t hide the problem by saying that if no one comes out it normalizes. It does not work like that. Because as he also says Hector Bellerin: “It’s impossible for anyone to be openly gay in football.” He’s a too hostile worldwith a precise and stereotyped idea of ​​what a footballer should and shouldn’t be.

Graeme Le Saux he came to wonder whether being called gay was defamatory. He wasn’t gay and he came to the conclusion that being addressed like that in football was an insult to all the stigma that that word carries. The stigma remains and a word maintains its negative connotation also because in mainstream football there is not yet a broad and united front that frees the term “gay” and all its synonyms from its negative meanings, that contrasts the narration that the eldest.

The homophobic insults to Graeme Le Saux also came from Robbie Fowler. (Steve Mitchell/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Like Le Saux, also the Danish footballer Victor Fisher he clearly exposed what the problem is in football, after being the target of homophobic chants – he who has never made any statement about his sexual orientation. “The problem is that the word homosexual is used as an insult,” Fischer said. “There’s a the cultural problem in football, which is based on being tough, on silence, because this should make you strong.”

Normalization passes through the story

We shouldn’t care if a footballer is homosexual or not, but he must be free to say it, to be seen with another man, to speak openly about himself, to be himself. By reflection, those who prefer to keep the details of their private life hidden should do so out of a personal choice and not out of fear or shame.

Another footballer who has come out in the past is Robbie Rogersformerly of Leeds and LA Galaxy, who after his announcement saw the role of the hero, the pioneer, the role of someone who has to carry around the weight of the declaration What did he do. “I just want to be a footballer. I don’t want anything to do with the circus. What about the people who then come to see you just because you’re gay? I’m not sure I want to do interviews every day where they ask you, ‘What’s it like taking a shower with other guys?’” Rogers said. In this sense it must reach a normalityand so much depends on the story that the media make of it.

Until his retirement, Robbie Rogers was the only publicly homosexual male professional athlete in the United States (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

We cannot ignore the fact that being homosexual is not normal in football at the moment, and that if a footballer feels compelled to declare it, it is because emerge from a dimension of repression of your own Io. We must be interested in footballers coming out because these initiatives open up a space for debate, of self-reflection in the football world. For their part, the media should be careful not to give a morbid and tabloid edge to the stories of Jankto, Rogers, and the affairs of their private lives; nor should they reduce people to freak shows whose only salient feature is homosexuality. We shouldn’t even expect a particular social commitment from them: no one should be forced to take on such a heavy burden if he doesn’t want to.

We have to talk about it

It is important that Jankto’s statement is not followed by morbid attention to his private life, or that the footballer is reduced to a one-dimensional to his sexual orientation. These are the attitudes that need to disappear, together of course with homophobic insults. We must be interested in the players coming out, that they light the fire of the discussion, who make other players feel safer, more understood, more at ease in a world that doesn’t want them. Let them lay the foundations, therefore, for a cultural change within men’s football: a change that can only be achieved by speaking, recognizing the problem and becoming aware of it. One cannot pretend to live in an ideal world when the world is not ideal at all.

A homophobic banner from Metz fans: the world of football has a clear homophobic problem. (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

And it’s not an exhortation to come out: mine is just an observation from someone who sees these things happening from the outside. I’m not in the same “place”, from the point of view of experience and consciousness, as Jankto and all the others who have felt it, or who have not yet felt it, or who will never feel it. But I’m interested in hearing what these players have to say, e.g I’m interested that in football we talk about one of the biggest problems that this sport carries with it.