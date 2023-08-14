Why Mancini, the new coach of the national team, could be the leap in quality for Saudi Arabia – breaking latest news

Waiting for Neymar and after welcoming a parade of stars, Saudi Arabia wants the former Italy coach as their national team coach

The Arab cyclone is upsetting the ball of old Europe: the coaches resign three days before the start of the championship to pack their bags, as happened to the Austrian champions of Salzburg and what could also have happened to Italy. Roberto Mancini has had two offers from Saudi League clubs, but sources from the Riyadh Federation confirm that the contact that may have led him to his sudden resignation from the FIGC would be that with the Arab national team for a three-year agreement until the 2026 World Cup with figures quadrupled compared to the 4.5 million a year that he earned with the Azzurri. If it is still too early to talk about a Mancio d’Arabia with absolute certainty, it is clear that the golden revolution renews itself every day: yesterday also Neymar junior, a big star a bit obscured and symbol of the PSG Qatari project, agreed on a biennial from 90 million a season with Al Hilal, one of the teams that had contacted Mancini.

The more political choice

At the World Cup in Qatar, Arabia was the only team to beat Argentina in the opening match: it was led by the French coach Renard, who returned to his home country at the end of the tournament to train the women’s national team, perhaps aware that playing a World best was not easy and that competition in Asia very fierce. In Riyadh there is no hurry, because the backbone of the team is valid, but at the same time there is not much time to lose and ambition is high. The current coach Saad Ali Al-Shehri ad interim and the Asian Cup kicks off on 17 January, which is played in Qatar. Saudi Arabia hasn’t won the trophy since 1996 and doesn’t want to let the continent’s football supremacy slip away, because Qatar itself surprisingly won the last edition in the final with Japan and above all was the first Arab country to host a World Cup : a global success that triggered the Saudi response, in view of the 2034 Cup, after a bid attempt for 2030.

On TV around the world

The national team has strategic importance for the supremacy in the Arab area and on the continent, because the competition is not with Europe, which is considered only an expensive hunting reserve: at club level, Arabia won the Asian Champions already without Ronaldo, Benzema or Neymar and all the more reason to continue to do so. The only step forward can be made in the Club World Cup and it won’t be long in coming. But a reality that in a few months managed to sell the first edition of its tournament to 45 broadcasters for 170 countries (from tonight on La7 one game a week is broadcast), must also have a national team that is always up to par. And Mancini, already a pioneer of the first Manchester City enriched immeasurably by the ownership of Abu Dhabi, is certainly an ideal profile.

Football, faith and tourism

But the Vision 2030 activated for at least five years will proceed expeditiously with or without him. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salman’s project sees sport as a means of renewal at all levels, social, political and even economic, with tourism aiming for hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastline. Using entertainment to cover up problems and delays remains a factor, but Saudi is a constantly changing giant, with its own times and ways. In January 2019 for the Juventus-Milan Super Cup (decided by Ronaldo) women entered the stadium in Jeddah for the first time in an international match: three years later the women’s championship was born. Next January, Serie A will send four more teams to compete for the trophy for the first time, but in the meantime the Ronaldo effect – from which it all started after the winter World Cup – has changed priorities: this year the stadium in Riyadh was quite full to see Inter beat Milan 3-0. But if the Arab public gets used to seeing CR7 and his associates every Sunday, then Italy and its football risk becoming a rearguard. And on the front page, as happened in recent days, there will be the Muslim Benzema on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

