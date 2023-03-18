Of the many one-day races in road cycling, only a few are known as classics, and only five of these are defined classic monument for their importance. The first of the season is being held today and it’s the Milan-San Remo: a race that doesn’t have the altitude difference of the Giro di Lombardia, doesn’t have the paved sectors of the Paris-Roubaix, doesn’t have the walls and narrow streets of the Tour of Flanders and it is not as old as Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Milan-San Remo is only the longest, almost 300 kilometres, most of which are in the plains: which makes it objectively less lively for a good part of its more than six hours duration, as well as for some outdated.

Yet it is an important race, that already in March the season of whoever wins it can turn around and that second Peter Cossins, author of The Monuments, is «the essence of every one-day cycling race». Because, therefore, among the many possible races, the Milan-San Remo has become a classic monument even known as very classic?

The stories of which it was the scene, the promotional capacity of those who organized it, the riders who won it, its position on the calendar and a path that over the years has remained similar but not the same, so as to keep the pace of the evolutions of cycling and offer an often enthralling finale open to very different scenarios and outcomes.

The first Milan-San Remo was organized in 1907, more or less on the same route on which a car race organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport and divided into two stages: the Milan-Acqui-Sanremo. The arrival was in Sanremo because a group of entrepreneurs from the city had wanted it, where the well-known Art Nouveau casino had also recently been built. The edition had been only one why, how he would write years later Armando Cougnet, who at the time was the administrative director of Gazzetta dello Sport, that “race for small cars” had been “a solemn fiasco”. The roads were dirt and with too many potholes. Of thirty-three cars that left Milan, only two arrived.

The organizers therefore thought of replacing cars with bicycles: they made sure that there were cyclists able to cover that route in one day, they found the necessary funds, they convinced some Frenchmen to participate and the Gazzetta dello Sport to arrange it again. The first edition was won by the French Lucien Petit-Breton and the Journal I speak of that first Milan-San Remo as the «greatest spectacle Italy has ever seen in road cycling sport»; but he was evidently biased, so much so that he criticized the “imcalculated silence” of “certain Milanese press”.

In the early years of the Milano-Sanremo there was no shortage of events in common with other races of those years, almost all organized by newspapers looking for stories to tell: clashes, deceptions and various complications. Already in the first edition there was talk of a brawl and a “bandit act” by one rider towards another, and in the following ones they wrote of an unauthorized passage by car taken by a cyclist and of a French rider addressed, probably on purpose towards the wrong path. In the fourth edition, four of them reached the finish line, and it took the winner over 12 hours to finish the fifth.

Already in the first half of the twentieth century the Milan-San Remo began to be called “very classic”, first by the Gazzetta dello Sport and then also by others, and the many victories first of Costante Girardengo and then of Fausto Coppi, both known as “super champions” (that cycling was very fond of absolute superlatives) contributed not a little to its fame. In particular, the Milan-Sanremo of 1946 was quite significant. It was Coppi’s first success, it was the first great Italian race after the Second World War, won with such a large advantage that Nicolò Carosio commented on the arrival of the winner with the famous phrase: «First Fausto Coppi. While waiting for the others, we broadcast dance music».

About runners who with their victories increase their importance and palm groves of a certain thing, the one who has won the Milan-San Remo most times is Eddy Merckx, with seven successes.

In addition to the runners, the Milan-San Remo is a classic monument thanks to its route, which although starting (more or less) always from Milan and always arriving in San Remo, has changed several times over the years, above all by adding some short climbs which have made it the ending is more open and lively. It happened in the sixties with the Poggio and in the eighties with the Cipressa, which since then precedes the Poggio by a few kilometres. Taken alone, they climbed simple and pedalablethat if they were in a stage of the Giro d’Italia one would hardly notice them, but arriving after many hours of racing, and before one of the most coveted goals in cycling, they make themselves felt a lot in the legs.

In its recent form, net of a slightly different edition during the pandemic, the Milan-San Remo has a flat route up to the Passo del Turchino, in the Apennines, and generally a rather predictable script even in the kilometers it travels along the state road Aurelia towards the three small climbs (Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta) that precede the Cipressa and above all the Poggio, which is less than four kilometers long and whose slopes never exceed eight percent. After the Poggio, the last kilometers are first downhill and then flat until the finish in via Roma in Sanremo.

At least up to Passo del Turchino, the “script” of the race foresees that someone tries and manages to break away. But the closer you get to the Capi, and even closer to the Cipressa, the chances of escape decrease, and end up definitively towards the last kilometres, where anyone who wants to try to win tries to stay ahead: whoever tries to spring who instead to try not to get done detachwith the aim of winning the final sprint.

Added to all this is the need to spend hours conserving energy in view of the finale and the fact that in the kilometers towards Sanremo the outcome of an attack can be determined, among other things, even just by the direction and intensity of the wind.

San Remo, as connoisseurs and enthusiasts say, has been won and can be won by a sprinter, generally also thanks to great teamwork, as well as by the individual action of a climber or by the attack of a passer. Only in this century have a very pure sprinter like Mario Cipollini (in the sprint) won it, but also very different riders like Fabian Cancellara (who broke away from everyone in the last kilometre) and Vincenzo Nibali (who attacked on the Poggio, risked going downhill and resisted in plains).

It’s very rare that a one-day ride opens up such varied possibilities. Peter Sagan, a perfect runner on paper to be able to win it, has never succeeded despite many attempts. The last to win two editions in a row was Erik Zabel, more than twenty years ago.

In short, the peculiarity of Sanremo lies in the wait – long and not particularly exciting – for the last handful of kilometres, which some believe to be among the liveliest of the entire cycling season, or at least the first really important in absolute terms.

Moreover, the predictable “script” is obviously a draft, not a rule. There were those who already tried to attack on the Passo del Turchino, those who won starting from the Cipressa (the last one to succeed was Gabriele Colombo in 1996), those who were expected in the sprint and instead preferred to try to detach everyone first, those bet on the surprise effect and who, like Matej Mohoric, winner in 2022, resisted uphill and attacked downhill, thanks to many risks, great skill and a telescopic saddle assembled for the occasion.

Sanremo is also a sort of photograph of the various periods of cycling. Up until about a decade ago, when races were more controlled, sprint finishes were almost a habit; more recently, often thanks to some particularly strong and aggressive runners, the big sprint is generally considered less and less likely.

Although there are more spectacular races (as Strade Bianche often is) or even older races (Milan-Turin, which has existed since 1876), in short, there are many reasons why Sanremo has managed to become and remain a classic monument. It’s strange, when you think about it, for a race that is in itself ordinary and that, at least so far, while being able to go and look for other climbs around Liguria – there’s no shortage, not even Just before of Sanremo – so far it has been content to put just a handful, the last of which on a road notoriously defined “very insignificant, almost ugly.”