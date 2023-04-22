Why Oliver Kahn and not Hasan Salihamidzic?

Man says that when the days get longer again, you fall in love faster. And if you look at this week, you can hardly disagree. In the world of words, German feuilleton fanboys next fell in love with the writer Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre.

And in the world of football, the Europa League Cup next fell in love with Sevilla FC. Those who were still awake on Thursday evening and didn’t have to deal with the new book by Stuckiman (that’s what Udo Lindenberg calls the author, which probably only a fanboy would know) saw how the Seville team beat Manchester United 3-0 – against a club that can spend even more money on its players than Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner used to spend on the texts of his then buddy Stuckiman.

Since the 2005/2006 season, Sevilla, 13th in the Spanish league, have played eleven times in the Europa League – and won the competition six times. A love story that should break the heart of the German teams, who have more opportunities than Sevilla and then cannot compete internationally.

Very, very long days in Munich

Because at this point, even as a would-be feuilletonist, you don’t get any further about Stuckimans should write a new novel, one can at least write about a commentary in “Bild” (after all, according to the professional columnists, it should be the focus of the novel). The title of the comment: “Now Kahn wobbles!” In the text, the sports editor-in-chief of the “Bild” group, Matthias Brügelmann, argues what Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern Munich, should be accused of.

First: The failure of the contract extension with David Alaba. Second: The employment of the then 33-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann (and, if you understand that correctly, his release). Third: The center forward problem since Robert Lewandowski’s move.

The criticism of this criticism: Why isn’t the man who is responsible for all listed points according to the organizational chart mentioned in one word? Hasan Salihamidžić, the sports director.

If this were a novel, you would now embellish who is playing whose game. But because this isn’t one here, you’re watching the Blame Game in Munich with interest, where the days could be very, very long in the next few weeks.