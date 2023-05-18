Why Putin can’t unload Prigozhin and Wagner, despite everything – breaking latest news

The right question, perhaps, is “why” wait. And that’s what they try to answer, on the Foreign Affairs website , Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan, of the Center for European Policy Analysis, co-founders of the site Argentura.ru, which monitors the activities of the Russian secret services. The two analysts certainly do not deny that Prigozhin is causing a growing irritation – a euphemism – in many corridors of Moscow. But not in all. «To understand the relative strength of Prigozhin and Wagner in Russia, it is necessary to consider how the mercenary company is viewed from four different parts of the Russian state: the military intelligence agency, known as Gru; the military in general; the state security agency, known as the FSB; and Putin himself.

Ma what is Vladimir Putin waiting for to get rid of Evgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner brigade? Although denied by those directly involved, the rumors published by Washington Post on his possible "betrayal" (information to the Ukrainians on the position of the troops of the regular Russian army in exchange for the withdrawal of Kiev from Bakhmut) could have been the straw that breaks the back of an already abundantly full vase, given the continued criticism of Prigozhin at the top Russian military. As well as, in recent days, to an unspecified "happy grandfather convinced that everything is fine" in which many have seen Vladimir Putin himself. So what is waiting for the "Tsar" to get rid of him?

Summarizing and simplifying: Gru has always been the most “benevolent” towards Wagner. Also because many members of both come from the same ranks: those of the Spetsnatz. “It is — as he explained to RaiNews Pietro Batacchi, director of the Italian Defense Review – of special forces present not only in Russia, but also in other countries which basically have three special missions to carry out: the so-called MA, Military Assistance (Military Assistance), the in-depth reconnaissance of the objectives to be hitting and the moves of enemies, finally direct action, i.e. hitting, neutralizing, even killing the target. They are a public subject, they have nothing to do with the “contractors”, the so-called mercenaries, i.e. private subjects paid by the Russians to fight”. Inside the Gru there is, however, a section that oversees the activities of mercenary groups, Wagner included.

«A few months after the first report of Wagner’s existence (in 2015, ed), a GRU official confirmed to us – Soldatov and Borogan write – the existence of this new department, which was obviously made up of Spetsnaz veterans. For the Gru, Wagner provided a convenient means of denying its operationsat a time when Russia publicly denied its direct involvement in eastern Ukraine», at the time of the annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s support for the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass.

The two analysts underline some analogies between Wagner and the American Blackwater, others, perhaps stronger, are with past periods of Russian history: «For Gru, Wagner also represents the continuation of a much older tradition that dates back to Soviet times, when the Kremlin used proxy forces to intervene in conflicts around the world. “It’s just like when we had our military in disguise in Spain during the civil war,” a GRU official told us in 2017, when we asked him why the agency needed a private military company like Wagner. (…) For GRU, the Russian experience in the Spanish Civil War became a convenient justification for his support for the Wagner forces in the Ukraine, where the Kremlin insisted they once again fight the fascists». And sources contacted by Soldatov and Borogan confirmed to them that within the Gru the Wagner is still considered a useful tool.

The attitude of the army and the FSB towards Prigozhin and his followers is not equally benevolent, heir to the KGB (from whose ranks Putin himself notoriously comes). After all, it is precisely towards the military leaders that the founder of Wagner directs his arrows with increasing frequency and virulence. Although, see the infighting in the armed forces of Moscowsomeone who favors Prigozhin’s “externations” is always found (for example among the supporters of General Even Sergei Surovik, sidelined to entrust the campaign in Ukraine to the chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, one of the favorite targets in the Wagner chief’s videos). As for the FSB, the hostility towards Wagner is clear, even if the authority of the secret services is only slowly rebuilding, after the shortcomings highlighted at the beginning of the invasion, regarding the Ukrainian resistance capacity (va also said that Putin probably only listened to those who told him welcome lies, rather than uncomfortable truths).

However, none of the three positions on Prigozhin and Wagner considered so far — Gru, the armed forces and the FSB — weighs as much, for Soldatov and Borogan, as the fourth: that of Vladimir Putin. Which, in turn, derives from complex relationship of the «Tsar» with the military apparatus. “During his first years in power, one of Putin’s biggest challenges was keeping the military under control. As one of the largest in the world in a huge country where everything is done at home, the Russian military has a long tradition of making sure the outside world knows as little as possible about its activities. This means that the usual forms of public management and control, whether through parliament, law enforcement or the media, simply don’t take place in Russia. During his first decade in office, Putin sought to tighten his grip on the military by appointing former KGB general and close friend Sergei Ivanov as defense minister. But Putin was forced to replace him in 2007, when it became clear that Ivanov’s efforts to launch broad military reform had failed. Later, with Shoigu, another outsider in the military, Putin again tried to gain more influence. But now, after more than a year of war in Ukraine, there is little evidence that Putin was more successful with Shoigu than he was with Ivanov».

But there’s more. And it has to do with Putin’s obsession with possible threats to his domination. «Putin understands that in wartime the military tends to gain more power within the state. He knows that the longer the war goes on, the more this power will grow and the more difficult it will be for him to exert control. And because he tends to see the world in terms of threats, the relative power of the military is something that worries him, in some ways even more than the performance of the military on the battlefield.’ With this in mind, Putin would consider Prigozhin, rather than a threat, a useful pawn to bring those who could really threaten him into line.

Also in this case, the two analysts go to draw a precedent in Russian history, but much more distant than the Soviet period: «In the eighteenth century, the tsar Peter the Great made of Alexander Menshikovhis version of the court jester, the most powerful prince in the country for the same reason: Menshikov, with his modest origins, had no position within the Russian aristocracy, and was brutal, ruthless and absolutely loyal to the tsarwho used to beat him with a stick.’

However, Prigozhin’s calculation that he could be Putin’s Menshikov could turn out to be risky: «What Prigozhin does not seem to understand is that Putin’s Russia is not Peter the Great’s, however much he and Putin have tried to make it so . Many sectors of Russian society, especially the country’s bureaucracy, look with horror and disgust on the raids of the Wagner boss.”. And they could take advantage of a possible military reverse on the Wagner field – after so many lives and military equipment sacrificed in the siege of Bakhmut – to ask for his head.

Which, fortunately for him, could fall in a more metaphorical than real way. Indeed, Soldatov and Borogan recall, “the Russian president has a long experience in making effective use of failed bureaucrats, politicians and other henchmen: former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev comes to mind. Prigozhin could be next.”