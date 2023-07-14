Why the million-dollar project around Kolstad IL is in danger of failing

The goals are very high – or should one say now: they were very high? The handball scene looks to Trondheim with alarm, because the local club Kolstad IL – peppered with top stars around Sander Sagosen – is facing a financially difficult situation: In the upcoming season Sagosen and Co are to forego 30 percent of their salary. From 2024/25 on then to 20 percent.

“This is brutal news for all players and all employees,” Sagosen told Addressavisen from Trondheim. But he definitely doesn’t want to leave the club because of this. Sagosen has not yet played a game for Kolstad, as he only moved to Norway from Kiel a few weeks ago.

Shock wave in the Bundesliga

When the handball department of Kolstad IL announced in autumn 2021 that it was building a top European club with millions of Norwegian kronor from the supermarket chain Rema 1000, it sent a shock wave through the Bundesliga: who would say “no” to an offer from the upcoming giant?

In fact, top German clubs then lost player after player to the project – especially Norwegians, because as Sagosen said: “The best argument for a change can’t be beat by any German club: we Norwegians are playing at home again.”

What now? Sander Sagosen also followed the call from home. : Image: dpa

In the summer of 2022, Magdeburg defense expert Magnus Gullerud and Flensburg goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud followed the call for money – and homeland – in an initial move away. In June Sagosen and Flensburg’s Magnus Rød and Gøran Søgard joined and moved to Trondheim. Trained by Christian Berge, who gave up his job as the Norwegian national coach for this, the three-year plan should have ended in winning the Champions League in 2026. No Norwegian player seemed too expensive.

Got into trouble

But since the previous week, the construct has been shaky, and hardly anyone had doubted its stability – because the investment by the supermarket giant seemed so convincing and could even be increased and we are used to serious action from Scandinavian club management. For a few days now, Kolstad players have been specifically offered in Europe because the club’s high-flying plans have faltered.

The cuts had to be because Kolstad had received less income from sponsorship on the one hand, and on the other hand the unfavorable exchange rate of the Norwegian krone, the war in Ukraine and high energy prices had caused additional costs, it said. In the past three years Kolstad has been able to increase its wage costs from one million euros to five million euros – it is obvious that with the top earners Sagosen, Rød and Søgard a further increase would have been necessary.

The club is said to have had financial difficulties around Christmas, Norwegian newspapers reported on Thursday. At that time, the club is said to have taken out a loan of two million crowns to build up positive equity. This is a requirement of the Norwegian Handball Federation.

Contracts are checked

All players and employees who earn more than 700,000 kroner gross a year (63,000 euros) at Kolstad have now been asked to talk about the wage cut. The Norwegian players’ union is involved to check whether the contracts are still in order, as such losses could amount to a breach of contract by the club – then the Kolstad handball players would be free to look for new clubs.

In Germany, the Kolstad crisis is viewed differently. The Norwegian league should check whether Kolstad has met the licensing criteria, said Frank Bohmann, managing director of the Handball Bundesliga (HBL). Managers from the Bundesliga have so far held back with a verdict. For most top clubs, an ad hoc return of the stars who have migrated would not be financially viable.

From a competitive point of view, a bankruptcy of the Norwegians would be a bad signal for European handball. Strong, balanced leagues in as many countries as possible are what the continental federation EHF has in mind in order to serve as large a market as possible. There Kolstad from rich Norway was a welcome guest; they promptly received the wildcard to participate in the Champions League for the first time.

Kolstad is now a symbol of how tricky it is to establish professional handball beyond the functioning leagues in Germany and France, even before the actual start – currently the European heavyweights Barcelona, ​​Kielce, Paris and Aalborg also have to save. Players from these clubs were and are offered on the market. Kolstad is no longer the addressee.

