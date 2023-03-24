An unexpected choice, on the eve of the decisive matches of the season.

The news came like a bolt from the blue that Julian Nagelsman was relieved of the technical guidance of the Bavaria Monaco. That the last 2-1 defeat at the BayArena against Leverkusen has caused confidence in the technical project to collapse is unlikely: there must be something else, the decision cannot have only a technical motivation.

But what happened then?

We will never be able to know if some sudden disagreement has broken the internal balance of the team, but we can try to reconstruct all those small cracks that have accompanied his work since Nagelsmann took office at the Allianz Arena. It is common knowledge that between the management, some players and the manager it was not exactly love at first sight, but the good work done by Nagelsmann on the pitch seemed to have convinced even the most skeptics. Bayern had returned to playing fast-paced, extremely attacking football and, save for last year’s unfortunate Champions League elimination by Villarreal, the results seemed to smile on the ex-Leipzig manager.

On the other hand, the decision to sack Nagelsmann must necessarily have been sudden, since this Monday the President of Bayern Herbert Hainer used honeyed words to talk about his coach: “We are planning a long-term future with him, it is easy to see how well he has done in this year and a half,” Hainer told the Kicker. «The rumors about possible discussions come from the outside, he fits perfectly with our mentality». And indeed there had been rumors, but all rather weak and in any case they fell into the ether in a short time, swept away when Bayern disintegrated the Monsters squad of Paris Saint-Germain. It is therefore impossible that in just over three days, without further matches played, such a decision has been reached. Or rather, it would be impossible if it weren’t for the very small, innumerable bad moods and frictions that have arisen around Nagelsmann in recent months.

🚨 Bayern have scheduled meeting to officially confirm to Julian Nagelsmann that he has been fired. #nail man German coach, expected at Säbener Straße soon in order to terminate the contract. His deal was due to expire in June 2026 but he will leave with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/GrON4mPZn8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023

Let’s start with the last one, the most recent: the German broadcaster Sport1 reported that Julian Nagelsmann took advantage of the break of the national teams to concede a few days on the ski slopes. A choice that, apparently, the upper echelons of the Bavarian leadership did not take very well. Go on vacation just before classic it’s not the best of ideas, it’s true, but it’s equally true that the Bayern sports center is totally empty during the international break and Nagelsmann couldn’t have done much to prepare for the match against Dortmund. We can’t know exactly what went through the manager’s mind, Nagelsmann probably thought that there was no need to work at the table with his staff, and that a week of work when the group returned would have been enough to adequately prepare for the match .

Another big neo that has accompanied Nagelsmann’s management is the Manuel Neuer question. It is no mystery that the manner of the German goalkeeper’s injury – an accident on the ski slope, on holiday – made the Bavarian management turn up their noses. This is demonstrated by the fact that instead of looking for a stopgap solution and waiting for his return, the club decided to buy a top-level replacement like Yann Sommer. The dispute escalated further when Bayern decided to dismiss the goalkeeping coach, Toni Tapalovic, great friend of Neuerapparently without Nagelsmann’s consent.

At one of the last press conferences Nagelsmann had pointed the finger against a “mole” within the club, and perhaps that was already a sign that the coach was losing the trust of the environment. “I hope he can’t even look at his face in the mirror,” he’d said. According to some rumors, the mole could have been a footballer, but the most realistic scenario is the one that leads directly to one of the managers: on the other hand Nagelsmann’s relationship with some key members of the management, including sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, has never been the best. It seems that the reason had to do with a general discontent with Nagelsmann’s inability to raise the value of the squad. Kerry Hau, journalist of Sport1, underlined precisely this aspect and the lack of consistency in the championship as the reasons for the exemption. Looking at Bayern’s games, however, one would say the exact opposite. There is hardly any player who has not benefited from the work of the German coach.

If it’s true that after the World Cup Dortmund scored 28 points and Bayern 18, it’s equally true that it would have been enough for Bayern to win the classic scheduled after the break to get considerably closer to yet another title. Hau himself specified that there doesn’t seem to be any friction between the players and the coach: the choice of exemption, therefore, seems to come exclusively from the top management spheres.

However, the club board must have thought that the team needed fresh momentum. For this it is activated instantly and has signed Thomas Tuchel, sacked by Chelsea in early September. Tuchel had to be taken immediately to avoid the same thing happening in 2018, when Bayern were brought forward by PSG. This time it seems that Tuchel was in contention to replace Ancelotti on the Real Madrid bench from next season, but with this maneuver carried out well in advance, Bayern have secured Tuchel for themselves. It must not have been too difficult for Tuchel to accept the offer, given the possibility that Bayern offers him to play again for the final phase of the Champions League with well-founded ambitions to win.

🚨 Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. #FC Bayern Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFnOSwoU1m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Nagelsmann, it seems, was totally blown away by the news. He had taken these days just to recharge his batteries in view of the last part of the season and now he finds himself with a handful of flies on his hands. It is factual that football is a cruel game, but this decision has left everyone speechless, especially for the way it arrived: no one could expect it to explode at any moment. No less surprised were the players, with Joao Cancelo hearing the news on live TV after Portugal’s match.

Now the most difficult part begins for the management of Bayern: convincing on the pitch that the choice adopted is the right one. If the Bavarians were to go out against Manchester City, the managers would inevitably end up in the dock. Not to mention what scenario could open up if Bayern were to even lose the next Saturday classic.

Thomas Tuchel has reached one of the most coveted benches by coaches but will find himself in a very difficult situation to manage. Luckily for him, he’s quite used to these situations, given that he comes from very troubled benches like those of PSG and Chelsea. Less accustomed is Bayern, which traditionally plans its management meticulously and does not stand out for chaotic choices. Also for this reason the sudden dismissal of Nagelsmann is even more surprising.

Tuchel in all of his experiences has found himself surrounded by chaos at some point, and he doesn’t seem like an exactly accommodating coach (character). In this sense, it won’t be easy to fit into a group with important personalities like Bayern’s, especially if it is true that, as Hau said, the players still feel bound by a close relationship with Nagelsmann. Nothing unsolvable is clear, but Bayern’s season will be decided in the coming weeks and if the amalgam that the former Leipzig coach had created so well should fail, the Bavarian management could find itself in a rather uncomfortable position. Above all Salihamidzicwhich he fiercely criticized Nagelsmann after the defeat in Leverkusen, he knows he has the spotlight on him right now.

The words of Hainer al Kicker, that today seem completely emptied of meaning, could acquire a new one if read not so much as a praise to the coach, but as a criticism of the managers who sacked Nagelsmann without valid technical reasons but based on a series of small frictions and apparently solvable bad feelings. Now it’s up to them to prevent the choice from turning against them. To them, and also to Tuchel, catapulted into one of the best clubs in the world but at the worst possible time.