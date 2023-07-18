If your idea of ​​outdoor recreation involves strenuous water sports like kayaking, canoeing, white water rafting, or some exploration on motorcycle trips, backpacking, or even Interrail, a bag like the Big River Dry Bag from Sea to Summit is perfect for keeping all your gear dry, protected and sheltered in all conditions.

Practically indestructible, roomy, comfortable bags: what you need if you really travel.

Why you need a bag like the Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag

Sea to Summit’s Big River Dry Bag is ready for adventure: This durable, PFC-free dry bag is just as comfortable down the rapids in a kayak as it is tethered to your motorcycle on your way to adventure on a winding dirt road or in the back of a pickup on which you also loaded your tent and MTB. It becomes a minimalist, waterproof backpack, and will be your go-to wherever you go. Available in different sizes, the larger version is proposed here, with a good 65l.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

For cycling, kayaking, ATV, rafting and 4×4 excursions

Dimensions: 71.8 x 38.1 x 35.2 cmWeight: 433 g

Load capacity: 15kg

Low profile handles – easy to grab and carry.

Anchor ring at the base for attaching a dry bag rig.

Triple coated oval base for better water evacuation and longer life.

Stain-resistant Hypalon roll-top closure.

420D ripstop nylon is water and abrasion resistant.

Price to the public: €99.95

the brand new Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack

Pushing the limits of innovation and design, Sea to Summit introduces the all-new, fully submersible, ultra-strong Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack.

Docking points make it easy to securely attach a hydraulic system to a land motorcycle, ATV, or canoe. Whether hauling gear through the airport, hauling on a paddle ride, or hauling gear out in the field, the EVA foam and air mesh harness makes carrying loads easy. Airtight and fully submersible, the pressure-tested waterproof zipper, fully welded seams, and double-sided TPU laminated high-tenacity 1000D hydraulic ultra-strong fabric make this bag nearly indestructible. The unique design of the asymmetrical zip closure allows easy access to the contents while the adjustable and removable shoulder strap system allows you to comfortably carry heavy loads or to secure the bag for safe transport. Take the road to freedom!

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

For the most extreme conditions

Dimensions: 31 x 68 x 36cm

Weight: 1817g

Fully submersible

Price to the public: €399.95

