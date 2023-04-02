During a hike or a walk, a bike trip, camping, when you go skiing or snowshoeing, you should always carry duct tape with you at all times. Yes, the usually silver gray one, also called duct tape or duck tape that maybe you have at home to repair water pipes, electrical connections or some other domestic fault.

Unlike adhesive tapes, in paper or perhaps in PPL and PVC, the duct tape it has a fabric core, such as cotton or synthetic such as polyester, to which a coating of strong adhesive material, such as rubber or polyethylene, is added, and this is due to it its reputation for extreme resistance. And that’s why those who know a lot always carry it with them: because they know that when needed it will be able to help them get out of trouble.

The history of American duct tape

After all, its birth is due to one situation in which effective and reliable solutions were needed in emergency conditions. American duct tape was in fact invented during World War II, and history has it was the mother of two US Navy soldiers who wrote directly to US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt suggesting that by combining the idea of ​​duck tape (the strips of non-adhesive canvas used to reinforce military clothes, shoes and backpacks) with an adhesive support, it would have been possible to seal ammunition boxes in a simpler and faster way.

The letter actually arrived at White House War Committee, which commissioned the development of duct tape, immediately used in the US army for makeshift repairs to military vehicles and weapons. As often happens, then the military patent was extended to civilian uses and marketing, e duct tape began to be used in many industrial and artisan fieldsfrom construction to mechanics and up to domestic do-it-yourself.

Today there are different types of American duct tape, with the fabric that can be made of cotton, nylon, polyester, fiberglass or other yarns of varying mechanical strength, the actual very powerful adhesive layer, and an external waterproof coating, usually made with low intensity polyethylene.

Why you should always carry American duct tape with you

In addition to extreme and legendary resistancethere’s another reason why you should always carry duct tape with you, and that’s the fact that you can easily cut it by handwhich makes it easy and quick to use even in emergency conditions, as well as can be considered waterproofbeing able to withstand humidity without compromising its tightness.

In addition to the domestic or industrial uses for which it is renowned, duct tape can patch holes in fabrics or solid materialsto secure small objects, to create lanyards and for a myriad of uses that imagination and need can suggest.

Examples of uses of duct tape in emergency conditions

Let’s see then a few examples of uses of duct tape in emergency conditions.

Temporary repairs to outdoor clothing, such as patching small holes or tears in shells, down jackets, hiking or snow pants, shoes, and boots. Obviously it’s not a long-term solution and it may not hold up well in extreme weather conditions or after several washes, but if the goal is to go home it can be decisive. If you then have to do repair a tear in your waterproof jacket or trousersread here.

Repairs of tents, backpacks and other outdoor gear, such as holes and tears in the tent fabric or a broken backpack strap. Can also be used for repair the hull of a kayaka SUP, to fix something to the bicycle, tighten the ski or snowboard boots if the fastening has broken, protect the water bottle, the sleeping mat, and so on.

Can be used for tie tarps or ponchos together to create a makeshift shelter in which to spend the night.

It can be used as a fire starter when combined with firewood or other combustible materials, and of course if you have a lighter, match or fire starter. Otherwise you can learn how to make a fire in an emergency.

It can also be a emergency first aid, for example to fix bandagescreate slings or immobilize injured limbs.

In case of need it can be used for create a reflective surface to notify emergency services of your position.

In a very extreme way, duct tape can be used to create a cup or funnel to collect rainwater.

In general, duct tape is a handy tool to have on hand not only in a survival or bushcrafting situation but in any outdoor situation, from camping to hiking, from walking to cycling. due to its versatility and ability to be used in a wide range of situations.

Photo form PxHere / by Edward Virvel / Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

