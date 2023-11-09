Daylight saving time is here, it’s getting dark early, the cold is coming, rain and humidity are king and yes, you should go to the pool right now as winter arrives.

Why you should go to the pool now that winter is coming

Yes, we know that as with other sports, or even more than with other sports, the idea of ​​leaving the house in the dark, or stopping on the way home from work, and jumping into the water is perhaps the least attractive of your day . And then having to dry your hair, going out in the cold still damp and tired and hungry when the day seems already over doesn’t seem like the viaticum of happiness. And yet the opposite is true, and if you start to think about the moment when you strip off everything and dive into the pool water, maybe you also start to think about why you should go to the pool now that winter is arriving. But this is not the only reason. Because a good swimming session can change not only your day but your entire existence. So let’s look in more detail at the benefits of swimming in winter.

1. Staying active means staying healthy

Exercise is essential to keep your immune system at its best. Improves circulation, reduces inflammation and produces antibodies. In the winter season, keeping active can seem like a struggle. But pool time is always fun, and swimming indoors means avoiding the harsh winter air.

Eliminate misconceptions about wet hair and cold weather: swimming during winter can improve your immune system, reducing your risk of catching a cold or other seasonal ailments. So, it’s time to stop fearing wet hair, for yourself and also for your children.

2. Sharpen your safety skills

Practice makes perfect is an old saying about possessing a skill. And when it comes to a life-saving skill like swimming, you need to practice it regularly. Continuing water safety training is important for adults and children. Swimming lessons save lives.

Children – but also adults – gradually forget vital water safety skills if they move away from the pool. Maintaining these skills and safety information is the main reason to keep children swimming year-round.

It is also important that children continue to consolidate their skills by developing new ones. By building water safety skills during the winter months, children will be stronger swimmers when warm weather returns.

3. Increase endorphins

The release of endorphins is necessary for both the body and the brain. Endorphins reduce discomfort and give a general sense of well-being. They give the brain a boost of positivity and the body a jolt of activity.

Exercise reduces cortisol, a stress hormone, and increases the body’s release of endorphins. Just swim a couple of laps in the pool to get your body moving and the endorphins flowing.

4. Improve circulation

Swimming is one of the best ways to effectively combat poor circulation. Water relieves muscle tension and reduces inflammation. As your body moves through the water, your heart rate steadily increases. It begins to pump more blood and oxygen throughout your body, improving circulation.

5. Ward off the winter blues

After a difficult day you may need extra help to relax or unwind. And if you cannot or want to do other outdoor activities, especially in the evening in the dark, swimming is considered an excellent anxiolytic. It is also proven to be effective in reducing symptoms of depression in both adults and children.

In fact, it has been proven that the rhythmic breathing used during swimming reduces stress. Focusing on your breathing significantly helps reduce feelings of anxiety. Swimming in the pool produces beneficial endorphins, while floating promotes muscle relaxation.

Some brain studies have shown that swimming can promote hippocampal neurogenesis. This is the growth of new brain cells in a part of the brain that weakens under chronic stress. What better time to ward off depression and stress than at the very beginning of the winter season?

6. Improves cognitive functions

As exercise, swimming is hard to beat. It is a non-impact activity that improves both muscle strength and cardiovascular performance. Often overlooked, however, is how swimming mechanics improve cognitive function.

Swimming is rhythmic, with bilateral strokes that help connect neural pathways. Studies have shown that swimming activates both hemispheres of the brain. Improves cognitive functions and facilitates learning.

It is no coincidence that according to Medical Daily, children who learn to swim at a young age reach many developmental milestones before their peers.

7. Burn calories

Swimming is a full-body workout, as each stroke uses a different muscle group in our body. The rhythmic breathing of swimming also makes it a great cardio exercise, which is essential for heart health.

The American College of Sports Medicine estimates that an 80-pound person swimming freestyle for an hour burns nearly 600 calories!

Tip: If you want to burn more calories during exercise, try swimming at a lower temperature. Cold causes the temperature to drop and the body works harder and faster.

8. Earn trust

Self-esteem and confidence play a vital role in how we approach the world. Swimming allows everyone to set goals that promote personal fulfillment. Every milestone achieved during swimming training is an injection of confidence. Swimming creates space for fulfillment and self-confidence at any age.

