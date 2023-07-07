why you should try it right now in the heat

I admit a bias: dressing to run like a dancer of Afternoon for a faun it never put me at ease. And the X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 running apparel – t-shirt and shorts – are certainly not the first compression / body hugging / ultra tight garments I’ve tried in my life. Maybe for that too I’ve always made a mistake: to run in the summer, when the sun heats up a lot and the sweat drips just as much, I’ve always dressed in a t-shirt and shorts that “let the air through”. As if by letting the air through I could suffer less from the heat and sweat less. Serious mistake.

The test of the X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 clothing for running

I discovered it on my own skin – it must be said – trying and trying again the X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 clothing. And perhaps I should have already suspected it at the beginning of May, when it wasn’t so hot yet and I did the first tests with the X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 t-shirt and running shorts that I almost felt a little chilly but certainly the fabric in contact with the skin dried quickly. And it is like this now too.

Not, I don’t know if these X-Bionic garments really increase resistance. They (Migidio Bourifa, one who knows about running and marathons as well as running specialists of the brands) say that athletes consume up to 97% of their energy for cooling down, because perspiration, which serves to regulate body temperature, requires energy . I haven’t been such a performance runner since understand for myself if at the 10 km of a run under the July sun I really still have energy to spend and whether this depends on the clothing. Because I’m a recreational runner and often my more or less decent performance depends on numerous other factors that are hard to control. But I know for sure that from the 1st to the last km of my runs under the first real heat of this year I suffered less from the heat and its consequences in terms of thermoregulation. That is, the performance in terms of comfort has increased. And this is enough for me for two reasons: the first is to enjoy my anti-stress runs at the end of the day and the second to say that these X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 running garments are perfect right now, in the summer months, with the very hot.

TWYCE® 4.0 T-Shirt and corsa

I perceive it above all from the t-shirt, because indeed it’s usually on the shoulders, sternum and lower back that I accumulate sweat in spades. Technically it works like this: the 3D Bionic Sphere system with ThermoSyphon technology allows the maximum air exchange with the surrounding environment, and the Twyce Cooling Zone accelerates the transport of humidity, allowing it to drain effectively to the outside. Simpler said: if you look at the t-shirt against the light you see that there are different yarn textures at different points of fit to the body, and it is precisely in the critical points that the X-Bionic technologies allow to avoid the accumulation of perspiration. Practically you never end up with the jersey weighed down by sweat and rubbing against the skinthis allows optimal thermoregulation and so when you stop you have the garment practically dry, or in any case it dries in a very short time, and you always stay at the comfort temperature.

It must also be said that compared to other compression / body-hugging t-shirts, this TWYCE 4.0 running t-shirt for men does not “block” the movements and you do not feel “wrapped”. In short, it’s like having a second skin, or running shirtless but with the advantage of not having sweat dripping on you.

TWYCE 4.0 Run Shorts

I have to admit that I find it more difficult to assess the level of overheating in the area covered by the shorts. But it is true that it is normally in the groin area that sweat accumulates, and if it is not a problem of thermoregulation it is certainly a matter of rubbing, and therefore of comfort.

Also in the TWYCE 4.0 Run Shorts the yarn technology is the patented ThermoSyphon system, which is the latest generation of the 3D Bionic Sphere, which is located on the front, and in fact it is enough to weigh these shorts when you finish running to realize that even with a remarkable texture and density of the fabric this is not soaked in sweat.

Conclusions

In short, if your problem is the heat and profuse sweating when you run in the summer, you could give the X-Bionic TWYCE 4.0 clothing a chance for running: there is a bit of money to invest (the t-shirt costs € 135.00 , the shorts € 159.00) but if you put on the scale every time you run during a summer and therefore every time you enjoy the benefits of these garments it might be worth doing a little cleaning in the clothes drawer running.

X-BIONIC line – TWYCE 4.0: the technical sheet

TWYCE 4.0 is the family of X-BIONIC products that is characterized by a particular textile processing that allows to obtain a double cooling effect, the Twyce Cool Zone, which collects excess sweat to conduct it and make it evaporate over a larger surface, thus increasing the cooling effect. The Y-shaped structure is made up of hydrophobic fibers, which therefore do not retain humidity and which wick sweat away from the most saturated areas, while the surrounding hydrophilic material absorbs it like a sponge and facilitates its rapid evaporation. The polyamide fiber with which almost all the garments are made guarantees softness, durability over time and prevents the formation of bad odours.

TWYCE 4.0 Running shirt

TWYCE 4.0 Running Shirt is a garment designed to improve sports performance with its body temperature regulation optimization systems, such as the Twyce Cool Zone which conveys excess sweat over a larger surface area, making it evaporate quickly and increasing the cooling effect . Furthermore, the 3D Bionic Sphere system based on ThermoSyphon technology, thanks to its three-dimensional structure, eliminates perspiration faster and acts as an insulator from the cold in moments of rest. Arm movements are optimized by the Expansion Flex Zone weaving system, which surrounds the entire shoulder area.

TWYCE 4.0 Running shorts

With Twyce Cool Zone inserted in the lower abdomen and coccyx, TWYCE 4.0 Running Shorts are the running shorts created to avoid overheating during activity. The Partialkompression technology, present in the quadriceps area, allows the athlete to receive the benefits of a light compression, without going to press on the capillaries putting performance at risk. The inner part of the thigh features the Innerlap Air Conditioning Zone, a thin mesh to allow for faster air exchange and therefore cooling in this area.

