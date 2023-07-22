Why you should use long running socks (like TRS Running Long Tech)

If you have ever seen someone trail running you will have noticed that many use socks to run long. Something that, on the other hand, is very rare to see in a marathon, apart from those who wear compression leggings. It’s true that these are different sports in terms of background and environment, but perhaps the long socks vs. short socks debate has more substance than we give it. That is, we are very focused on shoes, we pay a lot of attention to apparel, often more for questions of look than substance and performance, but we don’t give as much importance to socks for running.

Long running socks vs short running socks

Nevertheless Running socks are exactly what connects us to shoes, which takes care of our feet and, in the case of long socks, which covers our calves, that is, the closest thing to the ground after our feet. Bottom line, it’s not an exaggeration to say that socks are an often overlooked aspect but one that plays a vital role in the comfort and performance of our rides. So let’s try to look at the pros and cons of both and then we’ll talk about TRS Running Long Tech.

Long socks for running

Long socks, as the name suggests, deliver greater coverage and protection for the legs. They usually reach up to mid-calf or even just below the knee, offering greater protection from debris and scratches during trail rides but also other benefits for road rides.

Here are some benefits and disadvantages of long socks:

Benefits:

Protection: Long socks offer more coverage, reducing the risk of scratches, abrasions and insect bites during trail rides. Warmth: The additional fabric of the long socks can provide thermal insulation, making them an ideal choice for colder weather conditions, with or without leggings. Compression and Support: Some long socks offer compression and support features that improve blood circulation and reduce muscle fatigue.

Disadvantages:

Heat: Long socks may cause overheating in hotter climates by retaining excess heat and moisture. Bulk: The additional fabric in long socks can feel bulky and restrict natural movement, which may not suit everyone’s running style.

Short socks for running

Short socks, also known as fantasmini o no show socks, offer a more minimalist and compact look. They provide less coverage but are lightweight and breathable, making them the first choice for most runners.

Let’s explore the benefits and disadvantages of short socks:

Benefits:

Breathability: Short socks allow for better air circulation, keeping your feet cool and preventing excessive sweating. Freedom of movement: With less fabric, the short socks offer a more natural and free feel, allowing for better dexterity and flexibility. Aesthetics: For many, short socks are discreet and barely visible when worn with running shoes, giving you a stylish and elegant look.

Disadvantages:

Limited Protection: Short socks offer minimal coverage, leaving your ankles and lower legs exposed to potential danger and injury. Possible Slipping: Due to their short length, short socks may tend to slip off the heel, causing discomfort and potential blisters. Choosing high-quality socks with adequate grip can minimize this problem.

Choosing the right socks for running

Choosing the right socks for running, between long and short, should take into account factors such as climate (or the season, or the expected temperatures), the ground (asphalt in the city is one thing and the paths, not necessarily mountainous), of course the quality and workmanship of the socks from the point of view of transpiration, support to the foot and other characteristics, and finally clearly personal preferences. And from this last point of view I must admit that the TRS Running Long Tech they shuffled my beliefs quite a bit.

TRS Running Long Tech: long socks for running

Le TRS Running Long Tech they are not technically compression stockingsand yet they are a real knee-high in Q-Skin 51% polyamide yarn which is decidedly elastic and is a good starting point for discover the sensations of a little more compression and support on your calves. One would think that they are socks for running in winter, or at least not in the peak heat of summer, but that’s exactly what I did, and I have to say without regrets from the point of view of heat and sweat. The yarn breathes great even with sweat dripping down my body and I’ve never had the heavy feeling of drenched fabric.

Then, but that also applies to the short models of TRS, the thing you value at the end of the run are the inserts on the heel and forefoot that always keep the socks snug on the foot and to the shoe avoiding the annoying curling or slipping typical of too minimal socks.

READ ALSO: Socks for running: which ones to use and how to choose them

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

