Whyte E-160 e-MTB: the evolution of the species in full suspension

The British brand launches the Whyte E-160 on the Italian market, the most agile and safest e-mtb it has ever made. The E-160 family was designed respecting Whyte’s philosophy, inspired by a long experience in the racing world and constant research on geometries. The presence of the Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm engine stands out in the description of the bike, which will satisfy the most demanding bikers.

Whyte E-160: the evolution of the species in full suspension e-MTBs

Born in 1994 fromidea of ​​a design engineer in Formula 1, Whyte has always preserved and nurtured its technological DNA in every aspect of its bikes, from materials to geometries, from practical details to third-party accessories. And even when it came to developing the new Whyte E-160 range, the company’s R&D department confirmed its engineering vocation, so much so that it considered the family of electric MTBs as the manifesto of the English brand.

The “traditional” low center of gravity

An inspiring principle that can be found throughout the design of the E-160, starting with ‘traditional’ low center of gravity offering outstanding cornering agility as well as confident handling on any terrain, a distinctive element of the Whyte proposal. Furthermore, the Whyte “Total Geometry” system ensures that each dimension is carefully studied to keep the rider and the bicycle in natural harmony: all aspects relating to shape and handling have been considered for how they affect the driving characteristics of the bicycle.

Stability and driveability

But back to the extremely low center of gravity of the E-160, wanted by Whyte engineers for optimize the distribution of battery and motor mass within the frame, bringing them as close as possible to the ground, so as to increase driving fluidity on any type of surface and offer stability when changing direction. The frame is made of aluminum, a trademark of Whyte bicycles, and consists of a newly designed down tube and an oversized head tube, which make it stable and robust.

Motore Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm

Il motore Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm (25km/h) – extremely responsive and with customizable riding modes – is equipped with speed sensors that allow it to apply power according to pedaling variations, to provide progressive assistance. The drive unit combines with the Bosch 750Wh battery, the German company’s highest capacity e-Bike battery. Together with Bosch, Whyte has also developed the unique “Axial Rail” battery system for the E-160, to make battery removal and replacement extremely simple.

Slightly modified and race tested, the suspension has been “overhauled” by Sam Shucksmith, Whyte engineer and two-time British Enduro Series champion, who put his 15 years of racing experience at the design of the E-160 .

Models and configurations of the Whyte E-160

The E-160 is available for the Italian public in two models: E-160 S and E-160 RSX. The range includes three wheel configurations – 27.5″, 29″ and MX – and sizes from XS to XL depending on the model.

Whyte bicycles are distributed in Italy by Merida Italy, with its own independent sales network in selected points of sale.

READ ALSO: Whyte Bikes e-bikes are finally in Italy too

Advertising