The British brand launches on the Italian market Whyte E-160, the most agile and safest e-mtb I’ve ever made. The E-160 family was designed respecting Whyte’s philosophy, inspired by a long experience in the racing world and by constant research on geometries. In the description of the bike, the presence of the motore Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm that will satisfy the most demanding bikers.

Whyte E-160 electric MTB: the most agile and safest that the British brand has ever made

Born in 1994 from the idea of ​​a design engineer in Formula 1, Whyte has always maintained and nurtured its technological DNA in every aspect of their bikes, from materials to geometries, from practical details to third-party accessories. And even when it came to developing the new E-160 range, the company’s R&D department confirmed its engineering vocation, so much so that it considered the family of electric MTBs as the manifesto of the English brand.

An inspiring principle that can be found throughout the design of the E-160, starting with “traditional” low center of gravity which offers exceptional agility when cornering as well as safe handling on any terrain, a distinctive element of the Whyte proposal. Furthermore, the Whyte “Total Geometry” system ensures that each dimension is carefully studied to keep the rider and the bicycle in natural harmony: all aspects relating to shape and handling have been considered for how they affect the driving characteristics of the bicycle.

Stability and driveability

But back to the extremely low center of gravity of the E-160, wanted by Whyte engineers for optimize the distribution of battery and motor mass within the frame, bringing them as close as possible to the ground, so as to increase driving fluidity on any type of surface and offer stability when changing direction. The frame is made of aluminium, a trademark of Whyte bicycles, and consists of a newly developed down tube and an oversized head tube, which make it stable and robust.

Motore Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm

Il motore Bosch Performance Line CX 85Nm (25km/h) – extremely responsive and with customizable riding modes – it is equipped with speed sensors that allow it to apply power according to pedaling variations, to provide progressive assistance. The drive unit combines with the Bosch 750Wh battery, the German company’s highest-capacity e-bike battery. Together with Bosch, Whyte has also developed the unique “Axial Rail” battery system for the E-160, to make battery removal and replacement extremely simple.

Slightly modified and race tested, the suspension has been “overhauled” by Sam Shucksmith, Whyte engineer and two-time British Enduro Series champion, who put his 15 years of racing experience at the design of the E-160 .

Models and configurations

The E-160 is available for the Italian public in two models: E-160 S and E-160 RSX. The range includes three wheel configurations – 27.5″, 29″ and MX – and sizes from XS to XL depending on the model. Whyte bicycles are distributed in Italy by Merida Italy, with its own independent sales network in selected points of sale.

READ ALSO: Whyte’s e-bikes are finally in Italy too

Advertising