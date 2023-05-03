Home » Wick takes a year on a farm in America to sober up. Now he is a realist and is looking for a spot in Europe
He played at the unsuccessful Olympics in Beijing and then “disappeared” from the wider hockey public’s awareness for more than a year. An injury deprived him of the bronze championship in Tampere, and then defenseman Ronald Knot tried to break through in the NHL even at a relatively advanced age, and then for a long time for months he was confined only to the farm of Arizona in the AHL. “I don’t want to say that it was a disappointment, but rather a sobering one,” says the 28-year-old back, who is now preparing for the world championship with the national team.

