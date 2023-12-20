Wieland leaves Beerschot with immediate effect, Messoudi, Frans and Cornelis mentioned as possible successors

Andreas Wieland is no longer coach of Beerschot. He will immediately return to Austria where he could become technical director at LASK Linz. Wieland still had a contract with Beerschot until the end of the season with an automatic extension in the event of promotion to 1A.

Wieland’s resignation is extremely inopportune for Beerschot. The Kielse Ratten are currently in the lead in the Challenger Pro League together with Zulte Waregem. That shared leadership position is particularly impressive, because before the start of the season no one cared about Beerschot’s chances. The club has been looking for a buyer for months and has kept its finger on the money ever since. Last summer, several strong players were sold, but there was no money to buy replacements. Wieland, together with his technical director Gyorgy Csepregi, was forced to look for free profiles. That turned out surprisingly well in the end. For example, Derrick Tshimanga, Welat Cagro and Tom Reyners are doing fantastic this season.

But beneath the surface, dissatisfaction with the state of affairs at Beerschot simmered. Two weeks ago, Wieland already spoke plainly in an interview with Gazet van Antwerpen. “I was given very clear objectives when I signed here (in the summer of 2022, ed.). In the first season I had to try to mold a new group from scratch. In the second season this should result in a bid for promotion. But due to the financial situation, those ambitions suffered a serious blow last summer.” When asked whether Wieland hoped for reinforcements during the winter break, the answer was clear: “I am a bit afraid that history will repeat itself. Because when will a new buyer be found? No one seems to know.”

It was no secret that Wieland’s achievements were closely followed by several Belgian and foreign clubs. So now he chooses his money’s worth. Wieland will most likely return to LASK Linz, where he was previously head coach and assistant coach and can now become technical director. It is currently not clear who will take over Wieland’s duties at Beerschot, who has only resigned verbally for the time being. For the time being, it is also unclear whether his assistants will remain on board. Will undoubtedly be continued soon.

© GOYVAERTS/GMAX AGENCY

