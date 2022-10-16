Home Sports Wiggins’ 4-year, $109 million extension to the Warriors for the 26-27 season is a player option – yqqlm
Original title: Wiggins 4-year, $109 million extension to Warriors for 26-27 season as player option

Beijing time on October 16th, according to a report from the famous reporter Woj, well-informed sources revealed that Andrew Wiggins agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Warriors worth $109 million in advance. 4 years (26-27 seasons) is a player option.

Wiggins’ current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and his annual salary for the 22-23 season is $33.61 million. Signing this early contract extension now means that Wiggins can get $143 million from the Warriors in the next five years.

In 2020, the Warriors and the Timberwolves reached a trade, and Wiggins was sent to the Bay Area as one of the chips. After coming to the Warriors, Wiggins’ career has fundamentally changed. In the 21-22 season, Wiggins won his first career championship with the Warriors; at the same time, he was also selected to the All-Star for the first time in his career last season.

It is worth mentioning that Wiggins’ role on the Warriors is not only reflected on the offensive end, but also on the defensive end. In the playoffs last season, Steve Kerr often asked Wiggins to guard the opponent’s core player.

In the regular season last season, the 27-year-old Wiggins played 73 games for the Warriors, averaging 31.9 minutes per game, handing over 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Warriors team reporter Anthony Slater followed up on the report. He got the tip that Wiggins chose to take a salary cut to stay with the Warriors. The annual salary of “Brother Mouth” in the first year of his new contract was only $24.3 million, the second $26.3 million a year.

The data shows that Wiggins played a total of 2,329 minutes last season, ranking first in the team. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

