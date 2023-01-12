In April last year, Bradley Wiggins confessed in an interview with the British magazine Men’s Health that he was sexually abused by a coach when he was a teenager. These were the words of the king of the 2012 Tour, multiple Olympian and multiple world champion. “I was groomed by a trainer when I was about 13, and I never fully accepted it. This has had an impact on the adult me. It’s something I buried. My stepfather was quite abusive to me, he often called me f***o because I was wearing lycra etc, so I didn’t think I could tell him about it. I was a loner. I just wanted to get out of my environment and isolated myself. I was a rather particular teenager in many aspects and I think that riding a bike was a way to limit the difficulties”.

CHALLENGE – Bradley Wiggins has now decided to take action against child abuse and has joined the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, whose main goal is to raise awareness of child abuse and encourage reporting of children who experience it. “When I was in that situation I couldn’t ask for help. As a child I was a loner and at that time I felt alone. My desire was to get away from everything around me. That story came back to make me suffer even as an adult because I never accepted it. The bicycle helped me escape from my problems, from a difficult childhood. But nothing was easy: when I stopped riding my bike, I could no longer escape my problems, I had to face myself and accept myself. Now I have done it and with this new awareness I have decided to take the field to support this initiative and try to provide children and young people with the help that I have not had”.