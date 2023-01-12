Home Sports Wiggins abused as a young man: now the commitment to defend the little ones
Sports

Wiggins abused as a young man: now the commitment to defend the little ones

by admin
Wiggins abused as a young man: now the commitment to defend the little ones

The Briton, king of the 2012 Tour, had confessed to having been abused by a coach and his stepfather also abused him. She is now a member of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

In April last year, Bradley Wiggins confessed in an interview with the British magazine Men’s Health that he was sexually abused by a coach when he was a teenager. These were the words of the king of the 2012 Tour, multiple Olympian and multiple world champion. “I was groomed by a trainer when I was about 13, and I never fully accepted it. This has had an impact on the adult me. It’s something I buried. My stepfather was quite abusive to me, he often called me f***o because I was wearing lycra etc, so I didn’t think I could tell him about it. I was a loner. I just wanted to get out of my environment and isolated myself. I was a rather particular teenager in many aspects and I think that riding a bike was a way to limit the difficulties”.

CHALLENGE – Bradley Wiggins has now decided to take action against child abuse and has joined the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, whose main goal is to raise awareness of child abuse and encourage reporting of children who experience it. “When I was in that situation I couldn’t ask for help. As a child I was a loner and at that time I felt alone. My desire was to get away from everything around me. That story came back to make me suffer even as an adult because I never accepted it. The bicycle helped me escape from my problems, from a difficult childhood. But nothing was easy: when I stopped riding my bike, I could no longer escape my problems, I had to face myself and accept myself. Now I have done it and with this new awareness I have decided to take the field to support this initiative and try to provide children and young people with the help that I have not had”.

See also  Focus on the 25th Shandong Games | From 3 gold medals in the last Provincial Games to this year's 14 gold Yantai shooting iron army

January 11 – 21:35

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by...

Fight hard to pass the level, pointing at...

Carabao Cup, Manchester City eliminated by Southampton. Nottingham...

The siege of the audience lost all chances...

Spanish Super Cup, Real in the final: Valencia...

Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: “Coppa Italia, wonderful guys”

Milan, Pioli: ‘Big disappointment. Little lucidity after their...

The Volpiano Academy is super in the under...

Milan-Turin 0-1: After the goal in the 114th...

Messi, first goal as world champion: PSG win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy