On October 17th, Beijing time, Warriors player Wiggins accepted an interview with the media. When it comes to renewing the contract ahead of the salary cut, Wiggins said, I am very happy in the Warriors, we have the opportunity to do something special, and I do not regret renewing the contract .

“You never know what the future holds,” Wiggins said. “I’m very happy with the Warriors. We have the opportunity to do something special. I believe in everything we do, believe in the team. So I renewed and I’m very happy. , I don’t regret it, I’m excited for the opener.”

According to previous reports, Wiggins signed a four-year contract worth $109 million in advance with the Warriors, of which the fourth year (26-27 season) is a player option. Wiggins’ current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and his annual salary for the 2022-23 season is $33.61 million. Compared with the annual salary in the first year of the new contract, the salary reduction is about 10 million US dollars.

The specific annual salary of the new contract is as follows:

$24.3 million in 2023-24

$26.28 million in 2024-25

$28.22 million for 2025-26 season

$30.17 million for 2026-27 (player option)

